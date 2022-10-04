ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CD Projekt Red announces multiple new Witcher and Cyberpunk games

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Anyone itching for more Witcher and Cyberpunk adventures will be happy to hear CD Projekt Red is working on multiple game projects in both universes and beyond.

On Tuesday, CD Projekt Red announced five all-new games currently in development at the studio. Some of these are full-length AAA installments in existing franchises, while others are spinoffs or altogether new IPs. There are many codenames to sort through, so we’ll break everything down below.

New CD Projekt Red Games

  • Project Polaris: This is the next mainline entry in The Witcher series. It’ll be another AAA RPG that’s kicking off another trilogy that’ll supposedly all come out within six years.
  • Project Sirius: A title sent in The Witcher universe developed by another studio, The Molasses Flood, with support by CD Projekt Red. Multiplayer gameplay will be part of this title in addition to single-player.
  • Canis Majoris: Another massive title within The Witcher franchise that’ll be entirely separate from the Polaris trilogy. A yet-to-be-revealed studio is making Canis Majoris, though several Witcher veterans are leading the project.
  • Project Orion: A full-fledged sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. It’ll delve deeper into the franchise’s “dark future universe” and is being made by a new CD Projekt studio operating out of the United States.
  • Project Hadar: This is a brand-new IP from CD Projekt Red and is in the “earliest stages of the creative process,” meaning development hasn’t quite begun.

CD Projekt Red also released a short video going over all of these projects, which you can check out below.

Well, that’s a lot of video games that come out someday. We already knew another Witcher was coming in addition to the Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty expansion, but everything else is fresh.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

