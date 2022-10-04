Our Diva, Margaret (Peggy) Aanderud went to heaven to be with the love of her life, Larry Aanderud, on March 29th, 2022. She was born on May 1st,1939 in Parksley VA. She married her love on April 12th, 1969. Her request was to take a last ride on Chris Coster’s Harley to Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin. We will be honoring her request on October 14th. She was a wonderful navy wife and was a navy ombudsman always making sure the young wives were heard and helped. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and American Legion for years. One of her favorite outings was to go get chocolate ice cream with the family as often as she could get away with it. Sometimes multiple times a day by not telling the others she had been twice all ready in one day. She loved life with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Oakley Gruters and her son Tracy Bignault. Peggy is survived by her sister Bonnie Tessmer, husband Melvin. Children Pamela Brantley, husband Jimmy; Howard (Skip) Bignault, wife Sherry; Craig Bignault; and Paula Freeman, husband Richard. Grandchildren Ryan Brantley, Matthew Brantley, wife Becca, Bryan Bignault, Elizabeth Nesmith, Jessica Nesmith, Kayla Bignault, Brian Waters, Ashley Bignault, Craig “CJ” Bignault Jr., Tanner Bignault, James Bignault and Jacob Guynn, plus multiple great grandchildren.

ARVIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO