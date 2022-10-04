Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: In support of Scrivner
I am happy to be writing in strong support of Christina Scrivner for Kern Community College District Board of Trustees representing Area 2. I have known Christina since I returned to Ridgecrest in 2004. I remember thinking back then even before we were introduced "who is this person that I am told lives out of town but spends so much of her time actively volunteering in our community?"
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
A talk with Kern Community College District candidate Christina Scrivner
Christina Scrivner brings a lifetime of experience to her bid for a seat on the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees. Scrivner is facing off against Jennifer Slayton in the November race for the seat representing the college district's Area 2, which includes 24,800 square miles in parts of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono, and San Bernardino counties. (See related story on Slayton this edition.)
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 10/10/2022 – 10/14/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of October 10 – October 14, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Margaret (Peggy) Aanderud
Our Diva, Margaret (Peggy) Aanderud went to heaven to be with the love of her life, Larry Aanderud, on March 29th, 2022. She was born on May 1st,1939 in Parksley VA. She married her love on April 12th, 1969. Her request was to take a last ride on Chris Coster’s Harley to Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin. We will be honoring her request on October 14th. She was a wonderful navy wife and was a navy ombudsman always making sure the young wives were heard and helped. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and American Legion for years. One of her favorite outings was to go get chocolate ice cream with the family as often as she could get away with it. Sometimes multiple times a day by not telling the others she had been twice all ready in one day. She loved life with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Oakley Gruters and her son Tracy Bignault. Peggy is survived by her sister Bonnie Tessmer, husband Melvin. Children Pamela Brantley, husband Jimmy; Howard (Skip) Bignault, wife Sherry; Craig Bignault; and Paula Freeman, husband Richard. Grandchildren Ryan Brantley, Matthew Brantley, wife Becca, Bryan Bignault, Elizabeth Nesmith, Jessica Nesmith, Kayla Bignault, Brian Waters, Ashley Bignault, Craig “CJ” Bignault Jr., Tanner Bignault, James Bignault and Jacob Guynn, plus multiple great grandchildren.
Comments / 0