Read full article on original website
Related
mountain-topmedia.com
COLLEGE SPORTS: UPIKE leaving MSC to join AAC
The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Council of Presidents voted unanimously to approve the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) for full membership earlier this week. UPIKE will transition to compete in the conference beginning in the fall of 2023. UPIKE becomes the third AAC member from Kentucky, joined by Kentucky Christian and...
wklw.com
Johnson Co Schools Superintendent and Others Inducted in UPike Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame
Johnson County Schools Superintendent Thom Cochran, along with several others, where recently inducted into The University of Pikeville 2022 Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame. A ceremony was held on October 4, in the Booth Auditorium, on the Upike campus. Superintendent Thom Cochran has been involved in public education for 24...
WSAZ
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd man killed in crash
LANGLEY, Ky. — A Floyd County man is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Jason Bailey, 45, of Langley, was driving along Route 680 Sunday afternoon, when his pickup truck left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby...
wymt.com
Pastor from Uganda spends time in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pastor Samuel Kiguli has been in Hazard over the past month speaking at various churches. Kiguli is from Uganda and is the founder of a nonprofit ministry called “Light with Truth.” The ministry helps give orphans and homeless children in Uganda a home, a hope and a future.
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly single truck crash
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead. KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason...
Fans travel to Loretta Lynn’s hometown to honor her legacy
Loretta Lynn, a country music icon and beloved by so many, died at 90 years old Tuesday morning. In her famous song "Coal Miner's Daughter" she sings about the place she grew up, Van Lear, Kentucky along Butcher Hollow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼
West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School
Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
wkyufm.org
There’s a new plan for a prison in Letcher County, and public comment opens soon
The Bureau of Prisons has filed a new notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for a new federal prison in Letcher County, Ky. It’s been three years since the Bureau of Prisons withdrew its original more than $500 million plan for a maximum security prison in Letcher County. That project had been in motion since 2005, heavily backed by Republican Hal Rogers, a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky who represents parts of eastern Kentucky. It would have been one of the most expensive prisons ever built in the country. The region’s representatives have pursued prison-building as a means of economic development; as the Ohio Valley ReSource previously reported, Rogers has worked to have three prisons built in his district. Like other American states, Kentucky has a higher incarceration rate per 100,000 people than any other country, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative.
k105.com
Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three...
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Chase With Police
Two individuals are now in jail after leading police on a chase through Pike County, early Sunday morning. An officer with the Pikeville Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a pickup truck being driven by 45-year-old Walter Moore Jr., of Grethel. For expired tags and allegedly running a stop sign.
q95fm.net
Floyd County Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
A woman out of Floyd County was arrested on Friday afternoon on drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. An officer with the Pikeville Police spotted 43-year-old Susan Rae Akers, of Harold, as she drove through Pikeville. The officer recognized her as she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. After...
Comments / 0