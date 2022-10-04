ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

mountain-topmedia.com

COLLEGE SPORTS: UPIKE leaving MSC to join AAC

The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Council of Presidents voted unanimously to approve the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) for full membership earlier this week. UPIKE will transition to compete in the conference beginning in the fall of 2023. UPIKE becomes the third AAC member from Kentucky, joined by Kentucky Christian and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash

LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Floyd man killed in crash

LANGLEY, Ky. — A Floyd County man is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Jason Bailey, 45, of Langley, was driving along Route 680 Sunday afternoon, when his pickup truck left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby...
LANGLEY, KY
wymt.com

Pastor from Uganda spends time in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pastor Samuel Kiguli has been in Hazard over the past month speaking at various churches. Kiguli is from Uganda and is the founder of a nonprofit ministry called “Light with Truth.” The ministry helps give orphans and homeless children in Uganda a home, a hope and a future.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly single truck crash

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead. KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason...
LANGLEY, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼

West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School

Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
HURLEY, VA
wkyufm.org

There’s a new plan for a prison in Letcher County, and public comment opens soon

The Bureau of Prisons has filed a new notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for a new federal prison in Letcher County, Ky. It’s been three years since the Bureau of Prisons withdrew its original more than $500 million plan for a maximum security prison in Letcher County. That project had been in motion since 2005, heavily backed by Republican Hal Rogers, a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky who represents parts of eastern Kentucky. It would have been one of the most expensive prisons ever built in the country. The region’s representatives have pursued prison-building as a means of economic development; as the Ohio Valley ReSource previously reported, Rogers has worked to have three prisons built in his district. Like other American states, Kentucky has a higher incarceration rate per 100,000 people than any other country, according to data from the Prison Policy Initiative.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison

A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three...
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Two Arrested Following Chase With Police

Two individuals are now in jail after leading police on a chase through Pike County, early Sunday morning. An officer with the Pikeville Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a pickup truck being driven by 45-year-old Walter Moore Jr., of Grethel. For expired tags and allegedly running a stop sign.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Floyd County Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

A woman out of Floyd County was arrested on Friday afternoon on drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. An officer with the Pikeville Police spotted 43-year-old Susan Rae Akers, of Harold, as she drove through Pikeville. The officer recognized her as she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. After...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

