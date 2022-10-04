Read full article on original website
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
This Is Washington's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
KING-5
Celebrating the booming popularity of birria
Perhaps the hottest taco trend right now is quesabirria tacos!. Maria Maravilla from Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More in SeaTac joined the show to demonstrate how they make theirs and share a recipe for hibiscus tea!. Jamaica Agua Fresca. Cook Time: 10-15 minutes | Servings: 1 Gallon. INGREDIENTS:. 2...
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Pierce College Anniversary, Arts Projects Funding, and Food Banks
Pierce College Celebrates 55 Years with Fundraising Gala. Pierce College is inviting the community to celebrate its 55th anniversary with the Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Students to Thrive Gala. Funds raised during the gala will support the Legacy of Excellence Fund, which provides emergency funding for student completion like rent, tuition costs, and more. These funds also will support scholarships focusing on historically marginalized students. More here.
westsideseattle.com
Carol Kelly celebrates 50 years at Alki SPUD Fish & Chips
When Carol Kelly took a job at Spud Fish and Chips on Alki she was only 18 years old. That was Sept. 15, 1972 and Carol said, "My sister got me the job." She was hired by Rick Alger, son of Frank Alger, the founder of SPUD, one of West Seattle's oldest businesses which began in 1935. It's now owned by Ivar's.
southsoundmag.com
Recap: 2022 Women to Watch
More than 110 guests attended the South Sound annual Women to Watch live event on Oct. 6 at Farm 12 in Puyallup to hear five outstanding women share their stories of strength, hardship, and success. This year's speakers were LaEisha Howard, author of Fill Your Tank and co-founder of Threads...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
southsoundmag.com
A Taste of Paris’ Left Bank in Olympia
Left Bank Pastry on 1001 Fourth Ave. E. offers the taste and nostalgia from centuries-old recipes. What began more than 10 years ago as a wholesale bakery operation delivering authentically French delights regionwide transitioned to retail when pastry chef Gary Potter and wife Rochelle opened the Left Bank storefront about four years ago.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
myeverettnews.com
Brush Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy For Hours In South Everett
Here’s an update put out from Everett Fire after they spent hours Thursday dealing with a brush fire south of Everett Mall Way and between 3rd SE and 7th SE. Late this afternoon, there was a large presence of fire apparatus in the 10100 block of 3 Ave SE and neighboring streets while firefighters from Everett Fire Department and South County Fire worked to extinguish a brush fire that started in a pocket of woods south of a storage facility.
luxesource.com
Find Refuge In This Minimalist Northwest Home That Plays Up Neutrals
Though it’s just a bit more than an hour away from the urban core of Seattle, Camano Island feels like a world apart—an oasis of evergreen forests and windswept rocky beaches dotted with centuries-old fallen trees bleached white under the sun. The landscape still belongs to nature, to the nesting bald eagles and gray whales migrating through the Saratoga Passage.
myeverettnews.com
Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month
A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
seattlemedium.com
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin
The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
