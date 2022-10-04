ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3

Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Celebrating the booming popularity of birria

Perhaps the hottest taco trend right now is quesabirria tacos!. Maria Maravilla from Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More in SeaTac joined the show to demonstrate how they make theirs and share a recipe for hibiscus tea!. Jamaica Agua Fresca. Cook Time: 10-15 minutes | Servings: 1 Gallon. INGREDIENTS:. 2...
SEATAC, WA
Feel Good Friday: Pierce College Anniversary, Arts Projects Funding, and Food Banks

Pierce College Celebrates 55 Years with Fundraising Gala. Pierce College is inviting the community to celebrate its 55th anniversary with the Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Students to Thrive Gala. Funds raised during the gala will support the Legacy of Excellence Fund, which provides emergency funding for student completion like rent, tuition costs, and more. These funds also will support scholarships focusing on historically marginalized students. More here.
TACOMA, WA
Carol Kelly celebrates 50 years at Alki SPUD Fish & Chips

When Carol Kelly took a job at Spud Fish and Chips on Alki she was only 18 years old. That was Sept. 15, 1972 and Carol said, "My sister got me the job." She was hired by Rick Alger, son of Frank Alger, the founder of SPUD, one of West Seattle's oldest businesses which began in 1935. It's now owned by Ivar's.
SEATTLE, WA
Recap: 2022 Women to Watch

More than 110 guests attended the South Sound annual Women to Watch live event on Oct. 6 at Farm 12 in Puyallup to hear five outstanding women share their stories of strength, hardship, and success. This year's speakers were LaEisha Howard, author of Fill Your Tank and co-founder of Threads...
PUYALLUP, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
WASHINGTON STATE
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA
A Taste of Paris’ Left Bank in Olympia

Left Bank Pastry on 1001 Fourth Ave. E. offers the taste and nostalgia from centuries-old recipes. What began more than 10 years ago as a wholesale bakery operation delivering authentically French delights regionwide transitioned to retail when pastry chef Gary Potter and wife Rochelle opened the Left Bank storefront about four years ago.
OLYMPIA, WA
Brush Fire Keeps Firefighters Busy For Hours In South Everett

Here’s an update put out from Everett Fire after they spent hours Thursday dealing with a brush fire south of Everett Mall Way and between 3rd SE and 7th SE. Late this afternoon, there was a large presence of fire apparatus in the 10100 block of 3 Ave SE and neighboring streets while firefighters from Everett Fire Department and South County Fire worked to extinguish a brush fire that started in a pocket of woods south of a storage facility.
EVERETT, WA
Find Refuge In This Minimalist Northwest Home That Plays Up Neutrals

Though it’s just a bit more than an hour away from the urban core of Seattle, Camano Island feels like a world apart—an oasis of evergreen forests and windswept rocky beaches dotted with centuries-old fallen trees bleached white under the sun. The landscape still belongs to nature, to the nesting bald eagles and gray whales migrating through the Saratoga Passage.
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
EVERETT, WA
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin

The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
SEATTLE, WA

