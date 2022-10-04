Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
Aviation Scholarships Available in Arizona
APA Scholarship recipients receiving their awards at the 2022 annual meeting. [Courtesy: Stefanie Spencer}. One way to advance aviation in your state is to provide scholarships to people seeking careers in the industry—that’s what is happening in Arizona, as the Arizona Pilots Association (APA) is in the final stretches of taking applications for its annual scholarship program.
OSPI Wants $100 Million to Expand Programs
Chris Reykdal, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, made his monetary wish list for the State legislature public at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The ask is for $100 Million to help end out of pocket cost for parents of high school students that wish to take part in a number of programs that give them college credit while still in the K-12 system.
Flying Magazine
Astronaut Honored in Larger-Than-Life Airport Display
Dick Scobee, an Air Force test pilot, engineer, and astronaut, was the pilot on the space shuttle Challenger's last flight in 1986. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. Very rarely do pilots visit an airport to see a particular hangar—unless there is something unique and striking about it, such as a large mural that honors a notable aviator with local ties. That may soon be the case at Auburn Municipal Airport-Dick Scobee Field (S50) in Auburn, Washington, south of Seattle, as recently a mural honoring space shuttle commander Dick Scobee was unveiled. Scobee was born in Washington and, in 1957, graduated from nearby Auburn High School.
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
Flying Magazine
Low Altitude Adventures Adds Second ICON A5 to Membership Program
Low Altitude Adventures LLC, a New Bedford, Massachusetts-based company that operates a membership program for pilots, said it has acquired a second ICON A5 light sport aircraft. The move expands the company’s operations into New Hampshire and hints at potential future growth for its membership program. Much of the...
Washington Schools Superintendent Wants $100M to Expand Dual Credit Programs
Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said on Wednesday afternoon that his office is proposing a $100 million ask of the state Legislature next year to eliminate certain costs to expand access to dual credit opportunities for public school students. The request in the 2023-25 biennium would go...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State
Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions. Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country. What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?. From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch...
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
thestand.org
UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise
SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
seattlespectator.com
Gender Inclusive Restrooms Garner Student Feedback
To many, public restrooms are just another banality of modern life taken for granted, but transgender and nonbinary students at Seattle University report that using the restroom is often a highly stressful or even traumatic experience. While the university has created gender inclusive restrooms across campus, some students report feeling uncomfortable in their preferred gendered restrooms and are concerned about the limited availability of gender inclusive facilities in some buildings.
Secretary of state unavailable for planned debate before election day
SEATTLE — A debate between Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson has been canceled, and Sen. Patty Murray has yet to commit to a second debate against challenger Tiffany Smiley. The Washington State Debate Coalition announced Thursday that it canceled the secretary of state debate planned...
These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why
This species can infest human households and release a nasty odor.
Flying Magazine
Gulfstream Expands MRO Footprint in Dallas
The building includes hangar space, back shops, support areas and employee and customer offices and can accommodate up to nine Gulfstream G650ER aircraft in the hangar space as well as six aircraft on the ramp. [Courtesy: Gulfstream]. Gulfstream Aerospace [NYSE: GD] is expanding its footprint in Texas. The business and...
This Washington City Is One Of 2022's Best Small Cities
WalletHub found the best small cities in America.
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Take an Upward Turn, Here's Where to Save in Washington at the Pump
Washington state gas prices are going uphill, increasing in September and continuing to climb as some counties are still stuck with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has increased in the last month, now averaging $3.86 a gallon instead of $3.77 in September, according to the American Automobile Association.
shorelineareanews.com
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Buttigieg: Short-term solutions to gas prices will be hard to come by
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said there’s no short-term solution to gas prices because much of the problem is out of our control. Buttigieg spoke with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien on Seattle’s Morning News on Friday. He’s in Washington state this week to highlight infrastructure investments from the Biden administration.
