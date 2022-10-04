ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Flying Magazine

Aviation Scholarships Available in Arizona

APA Scholarship recipients receiving their awards at the 2022 annual meeting. [Courtesy: Stefanie Spencer}. One way to advance aviation in your state is to provide scholarships to people seeking careers in the industry—that’s what is happening in Arizona, as the Arizona Pilots Association (APA) is in the final stretches of taking applications for its annual scholarship program.
ARIZONA STATE
98.3 The KEY

OSPI Wants $100 Million to Expand Programs

Chris Reykdal, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, made his monetary wish list for the State legislature public at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The ask is for $100 Million to help end out of pocket cost for parents of high school students that wish to take part in a number of programs that give them college credit while still in the K-12 system.
WASHINGTON STATE
Flying Magazine

Astronaut Honored in Larger-Than-Life Airport Display

Dick Scobee, an Air Force test pilot, engineer, and astronaut, was the pilot on the space shuttle Challenger's last flight in 1986. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. Very rarely do pilots visit an airport to see a particular hangar—unless there is something unique and striking about it, such as a large mural that honors a notable aviator with local ties. That may soon be the case at Auburn Municipal Airport-Dick Scobee Field (S50) in Auburn, Washington, south of Seattle, as recently a mural honoring space shuttle commander Dick Scobee was unveiled. Scobee was born in Washington and, in 1957, graduated from nearby Auburn High School.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
SALEM, OR
Flying Magazine

Low Altitude Adventures Adds Second ICON A5 to Membership Program

Low Altitude Adventures LLC, a New Bedford, Massachusetts-based company that operates a membership program for pilots, said it has acquired a second ICON A5 light sport aircraft. The move expands the company’s operations into New Hampshire and hints at potential future growth for its membership program. Much of the...
MAINE STATE
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
thestand.org

UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise

SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlespectator.com

Gender Inclusive Restrooms Garner Student Feedback

To many, public restrooms are just another banality of modern life taken for granted, but transgender and nonbinary students at Seattle University report that using the restroom is often a highly stressful or even traumatic experience. While the university has created gender inclusive restrooms across campus, some students report feeling uncomfortable in their preferred gendered restrooms and are concerned about the limited availability of gender inclusive facilities in some buildings.
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

Gulfstream Expands MRO Footprint in Dallas

The building includes hangar space, back shops, support areas and employee and customer offices and can accommodate up to nine Gulfstream G650ER aircraft in the hangar space as well as six aircraft on the ramp. [Courtesy: Gulfstream]. Gulfstream Aerospace [NYSE: GD] is expanding its footprint in Texas. The business and...
DALLAS, TX
shorelineareanews.com

Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution

The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
WASHINGTON STATE

