Dick Scobee, an Air Force test pilot, engineer, and astronaut, was the pilot on the space shuttle Challenger's last flight in 1986. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. Very rarely do pilots visit an airport to see a particular hangar—unless there is something unique and striking about it, such as a large mural that honors a notable aviator with local ties. That may soon be the case at Auburn Municipal Airport-Dick Scobee Field (S50) in Auburn, Washington, south of Seattle, as recently a mural honoring space shuttle commander Dick Scobee was unveiled. Scobee was born in Washington and, in 1957, graduated from nearby Auburn High School.

AUBURN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO