Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Here's How Big A $300K Ontario Home Is & Which Cities Will Get You The Most For Your Money
One of the biggest things renters-turned-homeowners are trying to do is get more living space. However, the pricey state of Ontario's real estate market isn't making it easy for millennials or zoomers. According to a new report by Point2, Windsor currently offers the most space for your money in the...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Took Home $13M & Didn't Tell His Wife How Much It Was At First
An Alberta man hit the jackpot and scored a huge $13 million in the Lotto Max draw but he kept the amount under wraps so he could surprise his wife. Assat Aytnyakov from Cochrane bought a Lotto Max ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart at 100 -120 Fifth Ave W. the day before the August 9 draw.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft
A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
RELATED PEOPLE
My mom moved me to the US when I was 7 years old. Now, 21 years later I decided to move back to Colombia and my quality of life is much better.
The author's mom left Colombia for the US searching for a safer place for her four children to grow up. Now he has moved back for a better life.
Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief
Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.・
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
I’m a mathematician and won the lotto 14 times with a specific strategy – my first win was more than 18 times my salary
A MATHEMATICIAN won the lottery 14 times by creating a specific strategy that beat insane odds. While living in communist-era Romania, Stefan Mandel crafted a formula that secured a life-changing fortune before earning over a dozen jackpots in a surprisingly legal lottery business. Mandel was working as an economist in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Finds 'Secret Room' Hidden in Back of Closet While Viewing Houses
A woman was in a state of shock after finding a "secret room" hidden in the back of a closet as she toured houses with her parents. Ava Headrick was viewing a property in the east end of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, when she peered inside a bedroom closet. The...
MLS・
Shocking discovery of 'black sludge' in a creek in pristine part of Australia's oldest national park is linked to $5billion US energy giant
A normally pristine creek in Australia's oldest national park has been turned black with a thick floating sludge after a US giant spilled coal mining waste into it. James McCormack, editor of adventure publication Wild Magazine, took the horrifying photos of Camp Gully creek in Sydney's Royal National Park while running last Wednesday.
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
The Internet Is Losing It Over This $1.4 Million House Listing With A Toilet in the Bedroom
Luxury real estate has always been its own beast. But thanks to social media, some truly strange million-dollar listings have gone viral, as everyday people question how such eccentric houses can carry such high asking prices. That’s what happened to a $1.4 million Toronto home which features, among other things,...
Dad exposes the 'staggering' cost of visiting the beach in Australia: 'Turns out the best things in life aren't always free'
A father has exposed some of the 'eye-watering' fees Sydneysiders are having to fork out just to enjoy a day out at the beach. Parking rates at some of the Harbour City's most popular beaches have skyrocketed in recent years. At Manly, in the northern beaches, those who want to...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 7 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released and that means it's time to check your tickets because you could be a millionaire!. For the Lotto Max draw on October 7, there is a $70 million jackpot available to be won along with 57 Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each.
Narcity
An Ontarian Who Moved To Alberta Is Sharing The Biggest 'Culture Shocks' On His TikTok
A lot of TikTokers recently have been sharing the reasons they've moved to Alberta and the whole thing has been pretty divisive. However, one TikToker is showing off some of the biggest "culture shocks" they've experienced since moving across Canada. Jonny Arnott, who documents lifestyle and travel content on his...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner From Saskatchewan Says He Couldn't Stop Checking His Winning Ticket
A Lotto Max winner from Saskatchewan just got $1 million richer — and he was so surprised, he actually had to get the results double-checked!. Rollins Head became a new millionaire last month after winning the September 23 Lotto Max draw. The James Smith Cree Nation man got his...
Comments / 0