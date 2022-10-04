Shots fired near NYU Brooklyn campus; teen slashed in face about a block away

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — NYU students received an alert Tuesday morning after shots rang out near MetroTech Center — one of two nearby incidents in Brooklyn.

A group of eight to 10 young men opened fire at 10:41 a.m. near Jay and Willoughby streets before fleeing the scene, police said. No one was injured and there was no damage.

NYU Campus Safety sent out an alert to students about the shots fired incident, advising them to "run, hide, or fight."

Eventually, the all-clear was given.

A 15-year-old boy told police he was approached by a group and slashed in the face at Bridge Street and Metrotech Roadway, approximately a block and a half away and over 20 minutes later.

Both incidents are considered unrelated at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.