kempo480
3d ago

so we can't supply water for Farmers to grow food for us but we can build thousands and thousands of new houses in Arizona. WTF!???

Morning Coffee
2d ago

Well there's an idea stop farming and the population will fall. What a Great go green plan

ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV

NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
NPR

What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes

Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
FLORIDA STATE
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
Reno-Gazette Journal

Fight wildfire, smoky conditions — by replacing your old fossil fuel appliances

This opinion column was submitted by Dr. Debra Hendrickson, a Reno pediatrician and the Climate Advocate for the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. No one in Northern Nevada needs to be told that wildfire smoke has become a major seasonal health problem. Every summer and fall, smoke rolls into town and my clinic fills with coughing, wheezing kids. What many parents don’t realize, though, is that our homes’ fossil fuel appliances are contributing to more...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?

PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
resourceworld.com

Sitka Gold drills 4.62 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at Alpha, Nevada

Sitka Gold Corp. [SIG-CSE; SITKF-OTCQB; 1RF-FSE] reported initial assay results from the first two drill holes, AG22-09 and AG22-10, completed during the continuing 2022 drilling program at its Alpha gold property located on the southeast projection of the prolific Cortez gold trend in Nevada. The company is conducting a planned...
NEVADA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
2news.com

Above Average Water Year

Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
RENO, NV
Outsider.com

F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
WILLIAMS, AZ

