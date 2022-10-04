Read full article on original website
In Florida, one Sanibel Island resident recalls being rescued after Hurricane Ian
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chelle Walton who was rescued with her husband after Hurricane Ian flooded their home on Sanibel Island, Fla. We're going to stay in Lee County, Fla., for a moment, specifically Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from mainland Florida unless you travel by boat. The hurricane collapsed the island's only bridge. And as repairs began today, I caught up with long-time resident and travel writer Chelle Walton. When Ian first made landfall, she was not sure if she and her husband would survive as the water rushed into their house.
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election
This first full week of recovery after Hurricane Ian has officials in Florida scrambling to address critical infrastructure issues. The storm displaced families and caused tens of billions of dollars in damage, including to places that were supposed to be polling sites for next month's midterm elections. We start our coverage this hour with NPR's Ashley Lopez.
An ethane cracker in western Pa. will soon start up. We answered your questions about it
Shell’s ethane cracker is scheduled to come online soon, producing up to 1.6 million metric tons of plastic pellets a year. The plant will produce this plastic by processing ethane, a component of the natural gas found in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations nearby. Construction of the plant...
