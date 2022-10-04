U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September — a modest slowdown from August. The job market is still tight, though, as the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%. The U.S. job market downshifted a bit last month. Employers are still adding jobs but not at the same pace that they were earlier this year. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. The slowdown in hiring could help curb inflation. But that wasn't enough to reassure investors. Stocks fell sharply today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 600 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain. Hey, Scott.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO