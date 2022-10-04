Read full article on original website
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
EU mandate for a single universal charger could become world standard
This week the European Parliament approved new rules that will introduce a single universal charger for all manner of electronic equipment. Could this become the world standard?. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. This week, the European Parliament approved new rules that will introduce a single universal charger for a wide range of...
NPR
News brief: September jobs data, Biden's marijuana pardons, student loan fraud
After a hot summer in the U.S. job market, economists are on the lookout for less growth. That would actually be welcome news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to get inflation under control. We'll get the latest numbers on September's job market later this morning. MARTINEZ: NPR's Scott...
NPR
With global trade expected to slow, the WTO warns of a possible recession
The World Trade Organization is warning of a sharp slowdown in global trade next year. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA: The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably. FADEL: That's WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A decision on Wednesday by some of the most powerful oil producers around...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. When OPEC Plus countries, led by Saudi Arabia, voted to cut oil production this week, the U.S.-Saudi relationship...
NPR
Mortgage rates are up, sales of homes are down
The U.S. housing market today looks very different from the frenzied market of about a year ago. Sales of existing homes dropped for the seventh month in a row as of September. Builders are breaking ground on fewer new homes now than they did a year ago. And would-be buyers like Cheyenne Gordon are feeling a different kind of pain. You see, she and her partner recently looked at a house in Seattle that was around 650 square feet - about the size of an average studio apartment.
NPR
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September — a modest slowdown from August. The job market is still tight, though, as the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%. The U.S. job market downshifted a bit last month. Employers are still adding jobs but not at the same pace that they were earlier this year. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. The slowdown in hiring could help curb inflation. But that wasn't enough to reassure investors. Stocks fell sharply today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 600 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain. Hey, Scott.
