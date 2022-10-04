ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
Vladimir Putin
Greg Myre
The US Sun

NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’

NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
India
Europe
Nuclear Weapons
China
Russia
Newsweek

Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War

As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, Americans are growing tired of the Biden administration's approach to punishing Russia for the invasion, a new poll suggests. According to the poll conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, 57 percent of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the U.S. pursuing diplomatic negotiations, even if it means Ukraine would have to make compromises with Russia. Comparably, 32 percent of respondents were strongly or somewhat opposed to the idea.
Newsweek

Putin's Allies Will Soon Turn on Him, Russian Military Analyst Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies will soon turn on him, a Russian military expert has suggested, analyzing a recent shift in rhetoric among the leader's top peers. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, Kyiv-based Russian military expert Oleg Zhdanov pointed to remarks made by two staunch allies of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
