NPR
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
NPR
In Florida, one Sanibel Island resident recalls being rescued after Hurricane Ian
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chelle Walton who was rescued with her husband after Hurricane Ian flooded their home on Sanibel Island, Fla. We're going to stay in Lee County, Fla., for a moment, specifically Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from mainland Florida unless you travel by boat. The hurricane collapsed the island's only bridge. And as repairs began today, I caught up with long-time resident and travel writer Chelle Walton. When Ian first made landfall, she was not sure if she and her husband would survive as the water rushed into their house.
NPR
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden is going to pardon people convicted for simple marijuana possession under federal law or D.C. statute — and will review whether pot should still be classified as a Schedule 1 drug. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of...
NPR
News brief: September jobs data, Biden's marijuana pardons, student loan fraud
After a hot summer in the U.S. job market, economists are on the lookout for less growth. That would actually be welcome news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to get inflation under control. We'll get the latest numbers on September's job market later this morning. MARTINEZ: NPR's Scott...
NPR
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Biden's executive order on marijuana possession
NPR's Juana Summers speaks to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., about President Biden's executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. President Biden announced yesterday that he is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. He's also calling on governors to do the same for state marijuana charges. This announcement has energized activists who see it as a step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker has been an advocate for changing federal marijuana policy, and he's on the line now. Welcome back, Senator.
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
Biden pardons thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges
President Biden has announced he is pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He's now urging governors to pardon those convicted on state possession charges. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. President Biden has pardoned thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges. The pardons don't apply to people...
NPR
A look at the conversations Vice President Harris has been having on abortion
Vice President Harris has held meeting after meeting on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR sat in a recent sessions to find out more about her role on this issue. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For Democratic and independent voters, abortion is one of the top motivating...
NPR
Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change
The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily Schwing reports on the race for residents to outrun the effects of climate change. EMILY SCHWING, BYLINE: It's fall in western Alaska, and along the edge of a small pond where the grass...
NPR
NPR poll shows Biden's approval rating is up but there are warning signs for Democrats
President Biden's approval ratings have risen to 44%, according to a new NPR/Marist poll out today. Democrats could hear that as good news. However, voters also say inflation is the most important issue ahead of next month's midterms. FADEL: Joining us now to discuss the poll is NPR senior political...
NPR
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) The United States is not safe for refugees. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: As government lawyers presented their case inside the Supreme Court in Ottawa yesterday, supporters of the legal challenge gathered outside a Toronto courthouse. At stake - the future of the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement. In effect since 2004, it says asylum-seekers who make it to either country need to apply for asylum where they arrived first. Immigrant advocate Diana Gallego criticized the Canadian government for continuing to defend the agreement under which Canada turns asylum-seekers back to the United States.
NPR
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
NPR
How economics retreats made a strong impression on federal judges
Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to a private retreat where they learned from famous economists. These retreats may have had a surprising effect on federal courts. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to an exclusive, private retreat where they learn...
NPR
Concerned passengers wanted an explanation for tape on airplane's wings
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What's worse than hitting severe turbulence on the airplane? How about looking out the window and seeing what looks like duct tape holding the wings together? Concerned passengers have posted photos of this, but it turns out the silvery adhesive is something known as speed tape, and it's perfectly safe for some repairs. The airlines do sometimes use actual duct tape to restrain violent passengers. So be nice on your next flight.
NPR
What a strike at a Philadelphia museum reveals about unionizing cultural institutions
Workers are unionizing in fields where they haven't always had a big presence, including cultural institutions. Employees at about two dozen museums around the United States have joined unions in the last few years. NPR's Laura Benshoff reports on what the ongoing strike at the Philadelphia Museum of Art tells us about the movement.
NPR
KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off
KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off. For host Megan Tan, it was confronting the reality of caring for an aging parent. We all procrastinate, from little things like getting an oil change to big things like planning for the future, for ourselves, for our families. And recently, the future caught up with reporter Megan Tan. She was confronted with one of the harsh realities of getting older - an ailing parent in need of full-time care. Tan chronicled that experience for her podcast, "Snooze."
NPR
Ireland opens access to records for children separated from their mothers years ago
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Mari Steed of the Adoption Rights Alliance about Ireland's new service that allows children separated from their birth mothers years ago to access their records. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For decades in Ireland, unwed mothers and their children were confined to institutions run by the Catholic...
NPR
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September — a modest slowdown from August. The job market is still tight, though, as the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%. The U.S. job market downshifted a bit last month. Employers are still adding jobs but not at the same pace that they were earlier this year. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. The slowdown in hiring could help curb inflation. But that wasn't enough to reassure investors. Stocks fell sharply today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 600 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain. Hey, Scott.
NPR
How sorority rush is a matching market
Sorority rush. It's a college tradition full of excitement and anxiety for recruits. For economists, it illustrates a concept that plays a huge role throughout our economy: matching markets. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. By now, sorority rush has wrapped up on college campuses across the country. That's the time of year...
