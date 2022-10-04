Read full article on original website
Anthopoulos gives honest take on how he views Dansby Swanson as free agency looms
Dansby Swanson is set to become a free agent this offseason after a stellar 2022 campaign. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos candidly addressed the shortstop’s looming free agency.
Ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly offered ‘different’ role with Marlins, isn’t ready to retire
On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Miami Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. But it seems like he’s planning on sticking around the sport. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted:
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms Joey Gallo Has Earned a Postseason Roster Spot
The decision to keep Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo on the postseason roster may come as a surprise
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
Amid the “home run king” debates, the Giants legend weighed in on Tuesday night’s record.
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News
After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
Braves miss out on major-league record
Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
Royals linked to ex-Yankees coach after firing manager Mike Matheny
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Joe Espada is a possible managerial candidate. Again. This time, it’s the Kansas City Royals who could be interested in Espada, currently the Houston Astros bench coach. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Royals are looking for a...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Happy to End on a High Note Personally
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner struggled over the last month of the season, but he's hoping to ride a good final game into a long postseason run.
Angels News: Mike Trout Opens Up on Current Interim Manager
The face of the Angels had some interesting things to say about his manager.
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
With new MLB playoff format and extended time off, are the Braves at a disadvantage?
Audacy.com MLB insider Tony Gwynn Jr. joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about the start of the MLB playoffs and with the new format could teams with extended time off be at a disadvantage?
