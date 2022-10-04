Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
Julian Edelman: ‘I feel bad for Matt Ryan’ over fallout of Super Bowl comeback
Julian Edelman is celebrating second place, at least in this instance. The retired New England Patriots receiver reflected on the fallout of the famous “28-3″ comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on the latest episode of his “Games with Names Podcast.” Edelman said that his heart goes out to the players on the other side of the Patriots’ famous comeback.
NFL・
Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender
Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
Desmond Ridder should start for the Atlanta Falcons the rest of the season: Meet me at the logo
Meet Me at the Logo is a series where Charles McDonald argues a take he’s passionate about after each week in the NFL. If you disagree, you know where to find him. The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in an unusual situation right now. The team is more competitive than many people predicted coming into the year, they have a few star players that are playing really good football and they're currently on a two-game winning streak.
AJ Griffin finally looks ready to play for Hawks
At No. 16 overall, former Duke basketball one-and-done AJ Griffin was the third of five Blue Devils to hear their names at the 2022 NBA Draft. But the 6-foot-6 chiseled small forward, now a 19-year-old rookie for the Atlanta Hawks, is the only one from that group who did not see any ...
Florida Gators Not Selling Missouri Short Prior to Homecoming Bout
Although their record may indicate otherwise, Missouri will not be a pushover for the Florida Gators. Billy Napier and Co. are preparing as such.
With new MLB playoff format and extended time off, are the Braves at a disadvantage?
Audacy.com MLB insider Tony Gwynn Jr. joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about the start of the MLB playoffs and with the new format could teams with extended time off be at a disadvantage?
MLB・
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: East Coweta at Carrollton
East Coweta plays at Carrollton in Georgia high school football, and DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call the game on TV.
Brian Snitker raves about Michael Harris, expects him to be hitting 2nd or 3rd for a long time
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker who talked about rookie sensation centerfielder Michael Harris.
MLB・
This Hawks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
The workplace makes for an interesting social experiment. On average, you’ll see your co-workers more than your family and friends (unless you work from home writing about the NBA, for example). Sometimes, as a result, they become your family and friends. That isn’t always a good thing. After...
