With new makeup line, you too can look like heavy metal's Prince of Darkness
(SOUNDBITE OF OZZY OSBOURNE SONG, "CRAZY TRAIN") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ozzy Osborne is no stranger to makeup. In heavy metal, heavy eyeliner is almost part of the gig. So maybe it's not surprising the rocker is launching his own cosmetic line. The Ozzy Osborne Collection features eyeshadow palettes shaped like bats and coffins - also lipsticks, a makeup bag, even a gothic mirror. Now you, too, can look like the Prince of Darkness. Headless bats hopefully not included.
KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off
KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off. For host Megan Tan, it was confronting the reality of caring for an aging parent. We all procrastinate, from little things like getting an oil change to big things like planning for the future, for ourselves, for our families. And recently, the future caught up with reporter Megan Tan. She was confronted with one of the harsh realities of getting older - an ailing parent in need of full-time care. Tan chronicled that experience for her podcast, "Snooze."
Spanish 'Dracula' finds new blood, more than 90 years after its release
BELA LUGOSI: (As Dracula) I am Dracula. FADEL: After the production of "Dracula" wrapped every day, a whole new crew and actors arrived at night to redo all the scenes in Spanish. NPR's Mandalit del Barco tells us more, as part of our series on Latinos in Hollywood. MANDALIT DEL...
