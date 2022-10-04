Read full article on original website
Grazia
TikTok ‘TradWives’ Are Romanticising An Era Where Sexism And Racism Ruled
The Tradwife movement is one that has seemingly passed me by. I would occasionally see on my Instagram page pictures of old-fashioned cottages and gardens. Women standing over perfect dinner tables with loaves of homemade bread, but I didn’t become aware of the so-called ‘trad wife’ trend until I saw Stacey Dooley stay with a family who followed the lifestyle, as part of her documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, and my interest was piqued.
"Here's How I Make Men Take Me Seriously": TikTok Is Living For This Woman's Tips On Commanding Respect At Work
"Don't ever be afraid to make them uncomfortable because they are never afraid to make you uncomfortable."
J.K. Rowling Takes a Potshot at Emma Watson Over Trans Youth Charity Fiasco
Renowned author and current anti-trans activist J.K. Rowling took a swipe at trans youth charity Mermaids—and her Harry Potter actress Emma Watson—after a trustee for the organization stepped down amid controversy. The former trustee, Dr. Jacob Breslow, attended a conference in 2011 for another organization that called for reforming how society understands pedophiles. Mermaids disavowed that organization, saying it was “completely at odds” with their values, according to the BBC. But Rowling took to Twitter to admonish Mermaids, a group she’s regularly criticized for its gender-affirming treatment of trans youth, saying the charity had “achieved unprecedented influence in the UK” despite hiring a “paedophilia apologist.” That influence wouldn’t be possible “without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them,” she added, in a likely swipe toward Watson, who has publicly backed Mermaids. Rowling called supporters of the charity “part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement.”
God’s Creatures is a film on why rapists are protected. Its makers are asking why distributors won’t pick it up
Paul Mescal and Emily Watson on why they made a film about an Irish fishing village, and what it has to say about sex and control in America
Kanye Seeks 'White Validation' Says Charlamagne Tha God After Latest Stunt
"Kanye West loves white validation, he longs for it," said "The Breakfast Club" co-host.
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Girls Girls Girls review – intimate Finnish dating drama
The dating travails of three young Finnish women, all at the jaded end of their school careers and the beginning of their adult lives, makes for an engaging and intimate Gen Y drama. Mimmi is the rebel, a feisty lesbian with an air of ennui that is sporadically punctuated by bursts of violence. Emma is a competitive figure skater whose world, and her rigorous training regime, is rocked when she falls in love with Mimmi. And Rönkkö hooks up with boy after hapless boy in the hope that one of them will unlock something in her soul.
theodysseyonline.com
Slavery Was NOT Abolished
Unfortunately, at this time of year, we tend to overlook how incredibly blessed we are. We live in a free world, where we should not have to fear being penalized for our gender, sexual orientation, beliefs, or values. This is a fact we take for granted; in many other countries, simply being born female makes you an immediate target.
Match.com ad showing woman carrying out subservient tasks banned for being sexist
A Match.com ad campaign featuring a woman performing subservient tasks for her partner such as making sure that football is on TV, and ensuring there are a fresh towel and socks ready for after his shower has been banned for being sexist. The dating site ran a campaign on the...
Hypebae
Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Responds To Fat-Shaming
Fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson slams haters as the creative calls out the fat-shaming she endured in response to Ye’s latest divisive statement. Following the rapper’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his YZY SZN 9 presentation, many disturbingly pointed the blame at Karefa-Johnson, confusing her participation in the show as responsibility for the actions of a grown man.
‘A Friend of the Family’ Deconstructs a Sensational True Story to Make It Even More Unsettling
This opening is usually where a disclaimer goes. For a series like “A Friend of the Family,” one that dramatizes the events behind a story that came to public attention through an acclaimed (or at least widely-seen) documentary, it’s almost second nature now to start off any discussion with a acknowledgment that many of the details are an open matter. Anyone who wants to know the story beforehand (particularly those who might want to avoid certain subject matter the story addresses) can easily find a concise summary with a few clicks. Creators will go to great lengths to try to preserve...
Dorothy Writes
Become Desirable
These 5 tips below will put you on the train of being stamped in the mind of people you relate with:. You have to believe you are worthy of being desirable. You have to build your self-esteem and confidence. You have to think that you are worth it and that you matter. Your thought reflects on everything you do and how others perceive you in the long run. Words of affirmation for self-love can help.
tatler.com
Queen Victoria and the genesis of toff text speak
You've read it a hundred times, the morning after the night before when you realise you fell asleep, still squeezed into a Peachy Den jumpsuit, in the middle of replying to ‘u home?’ Don't be too down on yourself, for you are in haute company. Long b4 the first texts of Y2K was an original party abbreviator: Queen Victoria.
Meghan Was 'Disrespectful' to the Queen, Says Trump: 'You Can't Do That'
Former President Donald Trump reaffirmed his dislike for Meghan Markle in an interview for British TV on Tuesday, saying that he is "not a fan" of the duchess and that he believes she was "disrespectful to the queen" and to the "whole concept" of the monarchy. Trump has been an...
howafrica.com
Candance Owens Says Lizzo Should Wear ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt To Raise Obesity Awareness
Right-wing commentator Candace Owens doubled down on her and Kanye West’s defense for wearing controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at an event the rapper and fashion designer hosted during the Paris fashion week. According to New York Post, Owens touched on the controversy during her Daily Wire...
