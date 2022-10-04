If you’re a Bravoholic, you may want to know how to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac live to see what fans consider one of the most underrated shows in the Real Housewives franchise. The Real Housewives of Potomac—also known as RHOP—premiered in January 2016 as the eighth show in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise following The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006, The Real Housewives of New York City in 2007, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2008, The Real Housewives of D.C. in 2009, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and...

TV SHOWS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO