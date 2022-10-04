Kevin Holland: ‘I’m officially retired’ from fighting ‘unless something super-duper magical pops up’

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam. The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul expects bigger fights after Anderson Silva but still down to face KSI if he wants to ‘volunteer for his own death’
Jake Paul has designs on eventually becoming a champion in boxing but he’s never going to turn down the opportunity to make a huge payday. As he prepares to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, the former YouTuber turned combat sports superstar understands that his level of competition should only get tougher assuming he’s able to stay undefeated following his next fight. For the first time in his young career, Paul is actually a slight underdog to Silva, who defeated multi-time boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to boxing in 2021.
Sean O'Malley advises Bo Nickal to 'trust the ride:' 'The UFC is going to put you where you need to be'
Sean O'Malley thinks the UFC will help Bo Nickal reach stardom just like it helped him. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) only has competed three times as a professional, twice under the Dana White’s Contender Series banner. He earned a UFC contract with a quick submission of Donovan Beard in September and is set for his octagon debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Justin Gaethje’s Conor McGregor steroid claims are ‘very serious’ accusations
Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje may know something no one else does. Speaking with MMA Fighting earlier this week, Gaethje spoke about Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA testing pool in all of 2022. “The Highlight” noted how the omission sounds like “he’s off taking steroids.”
Watch Conor McGregor stop sparring partner with brutal left hand after revealing he’ll move UP in weight for UFC return
CONOR McGREGOR has been upping the intensity of his UFC comeback preparations. McGregor, 34, is expected to return to the octagon soon after recovering from a horrific leg break he suffered last year during a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious is still not 100 per cent but has...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor downplays nasty Michael Bisping beef: ‘I was simply acting’
Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping have publicly been at odds lately, but “Notorious” is now saying that the feud is just a misunderstanding. And that it’s Bisping who’s got it all wrong. On Wednesday, McGregor recorded a voice message addressing the recent beef with Bisping that...
Ari Fletcher On BET+ ‘The Impact Atlanta:’ ‘I Didn’t Think I Was Gonna Be As Open As I Was’
Fletcher kiki's with Posted On The Corner's DJ Misses and spills some of the tea on the show and how she was a bit nervous to share her life on the camera.
wrestlinginc.com
Looking At Kimbo Slice's Very Short Career In Wrestling
Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson was most known as a mixed martial artist, boxer and actor. From 2007 up until his death in 2016, he competed in MMA (2007-2011, 2015-2016) and professional boxing (2011-2014). Kimbo first official victory in MMA came at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 5 in Atlantic City on June 23, 2007 when he made former gold-medalist boxer Ray Mercer pass out to a guillotine choke at 72 seconds into the fight.
MMA Fighting
Free fight video: Floyd Mayweather knocks out Mikuru Asakura in latest RIZIN exhibition
Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be officially retired, but his boxing career continues to live on. The 45-year-old Hall of Famer’s latest exhibition match unfolded recently when Mayweather faced off against MMA veteran Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner, which took place Sept. 24 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. In a surprising turn of events, Asakura actually cracked Mayweather with several hard punches in the opening round before the legend knocked Asakura out with a two-punch combination in Round 2.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Final chase for 2022 year-end awards roundtable
The pivotal final stretch for the UFC, Bellator, PFL, and more is vast approaching as the incredible athletes in the sport of MMA look to take home some hardware at the end of 2022. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, it’s a special roundtable episode to discuss the...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reliving chaotic Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor fight four years later
Four years ago today, Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor to retain the UFC lightweight title in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 229, and then all hell broke loose. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions about the Nurmagomedov vs....
MMA Fighting
Bobby Green accepts 6-month USADA suspension for anabolic steroid
Bobby Green has accepted a six-month suspension from the USADA after testing positive for the presence of an exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid. The USADA announced the suspension Friday, stating that the UFC lightweight’s positive test was the result of an out-of-competition urine sample taken on May 16. Green is eligible to compete again on Nov. 16.
mmanews.com
Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Kevin Holland’s short-lived retirement, UFC Orlando main event vs. Stephen Thompson
Kevin Holland’s retirement didn’t last long, and now he’s set for a huge fight against a two-time UFC title challenger in December. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Holland’s short-lived retirement from the UFC, and his scheduled main event matchup against Stephen Thompson for Dec. 3 at UFC Orlando. Additionally, listener questions include Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent, who Justin Gaethje should fight when he’s ready to return to the octagon, the UFC lightweight division, Bo Nickal, the UFC’s 30-year anniversary coming up in 2023, Paddy Pimblett, who should fight Frankie Edgar in his retirement fight at UFC 281 in November at Madison Square Garden, and more.
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo says ‘boxing is a possibility’ but rules out fighting MMA again: ‘I remain under contract’ with UFC
Jose Aldo leaves the door open for a future return to competition as a boxer, but coming back to mixed martial arts is not a possibility. Aldo had one bout left in his deal with the UFC when he announced his retirement from MMA in September, but secured a deal that would allow him to make the jump to boxing. Howerver, Aldo revealed in an interview with Globo Esporte that he remains tied to the UFC in a way that prohibits signing with other MMA promotions.
Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent “life’s a beach” post: “That’s a bit feminine in all fairness”
Chael Sonnen is taking issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent ‘life’s a beach’ post. Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not entered the Octagon for over six months. ‘Gamebred’ last fought and was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year.
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
Daniel Rodriguez injured, out of UFC Fight Night 212 matchup vs. Neil Magny
Daniel Rodriguez won’t be getting a quick turnaround after all. A rising UFC welterweight, Rodriguez (17-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) announced Thursday on social media his withdrawal from his UFC Fight Night 212 bout vs. Neil Magny (26-9 MMA, 19-8 UFC), which takes place Oct. 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo says Dustin Poirier is too high on the pound-for-pound rankings: ‘The voters for these rankings suck’
Henry Cejudo has questions about Dustin Poirier’s pound-for-pound credentials. According to the UFC’s rankings, Poirier is currently the No. 8 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, ahead of divisional champions like Deiveson Figueiredo and Jiri Prochazka, and former champions like Jon Jones, Petr Yan, Brandon Moreno, Max Holloway, and Robert Whittaker, and Cejudo is not a fan of placing him so highly in the pound-for-pound conversation.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul offers NBA star Draymond Green $10M to box for promotion after viral Jordan Poole knockout video
Jake Paul knows an opportunity when he sees one. On Friday, following the circulation of a viral clip that saw NBA star Draymond Green landing a clean knockout punch of teammate Jordan Poole, Paul tweeted about the incident and not only seemed impressed with Green’s punching power, but went as far as to make a lucrative offer for the former Defensive Player of the Year to box under his Most Valuable Promotions banner.
