williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Democratic Party rallies voters one month before 2022 general election
The Williamson County Democratic Party held their Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic on Saturday, drawing around 100 voters and supporters at Franklin's Strahl Street Park to hear remarks from Democratic candidates just one month before the 2022 general election. The picnic was the return of the party's in-person fundraisers since the...
wmot.org
Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
dicksonpost.com
Report ranks Tennessee No. 1 for election integrity
Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition and to all those who work on Tennessee elections, on both the state and local level, for their work protecting the integrity of Tennessee ballots,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “The General Assembly has long understood the importance of election security. From photo ID to making sure our counties are working towards producing a voter-verified paper audit trail by 2024, Tennessee has always been on the cutting edge of election integrity. As Secretary (of State Tre) Hargett says, we are a state that makes it easy to vote, but hard to cheat. The General Assembly is resolved to keeping it that way.”
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
thesmokies.com
What is the controversy over Tennessee license plates, In God We Trust?
Sample ballots for Nov. 8 elections in East Tennessee
WATE 6 is providing sample ballots for residents help residents in East Tennessee be informed voters.
Jackson’s casualties of the culture war
I’ve been spending a lot of time on social media doom scrolling. I don’t do this on purpose; it’s just that I’m slapped in the face with it every time I open Twitter or Facebook. For the uninitiated, doom scrolling is the process of sliding your thumb up and down your screen as you are […] The post Jackson’s casualties of the culture war appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv
What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee native was killed in a “targeted attack” while in the Turks and Caicos Islands over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Chief of Police Trevor Botting said three people were killed, one being a tourist from the United States, and five others were injured in a string of attacks in the area.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State lawmakers revealed Wednesday that Cleotha Henderson racked up dozens of disciplinary infractions during his 20-year prison stay. A joint committee of Tennessee lawmakers grilled the Tennessee Department of Correction for hours today, and the one name that kept coming up was Cleotha Henderson. It was...
The deadline is approaching: What you need to know about REAL ID in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline for Tennesseans to switch their current licenses over to the new REAL ID standard is fast approaching, and this time it seems the deadline will stick. REAL ID enforcement was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic because federal law requires applications to...
WTVC
Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
wvlt.tv
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
WTVC
Ian death toll reaches triple digits; 2nd-deadliest storm to hit mainland US this century
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island's streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. "Think of a snow globe. Pick it...
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in […]
wpln.org
The growth of LGBT-affirming churches
Around Nashville, more and more churches are becoming LGBTQ-affirming. According to the website Gay Church, affirming congregations — also known as reconciling or welcoming — have increased by more than 50 percent in Nashville over the past decade. That reflects a national trend. For some Nashville churches, the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WTVC
Aquarium releases 600 juvenile lake sturgeon into Tennessee River Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For a fish that can live more than 150 years and take more than three decades to reach reproductive maturity, patience among Lake Sturgeon isn’t so much a virtue as a necessity. The same can be said for members of the Lake Sturgeon Working Group,...
WTVC
Thailand massacre sparks conversation about daycare active shooter procedures in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A massacre at a Thailand daycare leaving over 36 children and adults dead has sparked questions on active shooter procedures at daycares here in Tennessee.. Friday we spoke to experts in the field of childcare to see what protocols are in place to keep everyone safe.
