ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmot.org

Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Report ranks Tennessee No. 1 for election integrity

Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition and to all those who work on Tennessee elections, on both the state and local level, for their work protecting the integrity of Tennessee ballots,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “The General Assembly has long understood the importance of election security. From photo ID to making sure our counties are working towards producing a voter-verified paper audit trail by 2024, Tennessee has always been on the cutting edge of election integrity. As Secretary (of State Tre) Hargett says, we are a state that makes it easy to vote, but hard to cheat. The General Assembly is resolved to keeping it that way.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Elections
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
City
Campaign, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Jackson’s casualties of the culture war

I’ve been spending a lot of time on social media doom scrolling. I don’t do this on purpose; it’s just that I’m slapped in the face with it every time I open Twitter or Facebook.   For the uninitiated, doom scrolling is the process of sliding your thumb up and down your screen as you are […] The post Jackson’s casualties of the culture war appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Harwell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee native was killed in a “targeted attack” while in the Turks and Caicos Islands over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Chief of Police Trevor Botting said three people were killed, one being a tourist from the United States, and five others were injured in a string of attacks in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Campaign Finance#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Us House#Liberals#Democratic
WTVC

Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in […]
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wpln.org

The growth of LGBT-affirming churches

Around Nashville, more and more churches are becoming LGBTQ-affirming. According to the website Gay Church, affirming congregations — also known as reconciling or welcoming — have increased by more than 50 percent in Nashville over the past decade. That reflects a national trend. For some Nashville churches, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy