Saratoga County, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Historic Preservation Award Winners Recognized

Award recipients were recently honored during the Foundation’s Annual Meeting at Music Hall at City Hall, 474 Broadway. Categories for this year’s awards included Adaptive Reuse, Rehabilitation Initiative, Rehabilitation, Restoration, Landscape Initiative, New Contextual Design, Porch Restoration, and Window Initiative. The Foundation kicked off the awards honoring the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
lbmjournal.com

Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation

According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Migrant Worker Housing Hoped For Lake George

Seeking a definitive solution to the perennial problem, Blais said if grant funding is available, Lake George Village will collaborate with the Town of Lake George and other potential partners, such as Warren County, to purchase two aging lodging properties and build a dormitory for J-1 Visa holders or some other form of workforce housing on the site.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Food trucks around the Capital Region

If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls OKs the new draft of its DRI plan

On Tuesday night, the Glens Falls City Planning Board gave the OK to the most recent draft of a vision for South Street fueled by Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funding. The board gave approval for Bonacio Construct and Spring City Development Group to get started on not just the long-sought-after new pavilion for the Glens Falls Farmer's Market, but also for a 68-unit housing complex added to the project over the summer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Concerns raised of overgrowth at Corinth cemetery

People visiting their deceased loved ones at Corinth Rural Cemetery are frustrated at a lack of maintenance to the grounds. The Town is attributing the long grass and weeds to a transitional period, after members of the board that took care of it resigned over the summer.
CORINTH, NY
News Break
Politics
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
TORRINGTON, CT
WNYT

Man convicted in January 2020 Greene County manslaughter

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter. Joseph Dominguez-Carle was found guilty after a nearly two-week trial. Dominguez-Carle stabbed Michael McMahon to death in January 2020. The district attorney says the two men were both involved with the same woman. Dominguez-Carle killed McMahon inside his apartment, wrapped his body...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hurricane Ian shelter cats arrive in Capital Region

Glenville, N.Y. (News10)-An area animal shelter is making room for pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. News10’s Anya Tucker shares how the cats and kittens were among 100 airlifted pets making their way to shelters in the Northeast and beyond. Joe Lisella, Executive Director for the Animal Protective Foundation introduced Anya to the new […]
GLENVILLE, NY

