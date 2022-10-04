Read full article on original website
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Historic Preservation Award Winners Recognized
Award recipients were recently honored during the Foundation’s Annual Meeting at Music Hall at City Hall, 474 Broadway. Categories for this year’s awards included Adaptive Reuse, Rehabilitation Initiative, Rehabilitation, Restoration, Landscape Initiative, New Contextual Design, Porch Restoration, and Window Initiative. The Foundation kicked off the awards honoring the...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
Trick-or-Treat downtown Saratoga at the Fall Festival
Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) announces the Fall Festival taking place on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the daytime festival will be a movie screening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
lbmjournal.com
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Lieutenant’s PBA Announces Saratoga Springs 2021 Officer of The Year
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Officer Joseph Hughes was named 2021 Officer of the Year during a ceremony Sept. 27 with award-presenters Chief Shane Crooks and the Lieutenant’s PBA. Hughes was recognized for his near-10 years of service. “He has proven himself to be an excellent role model and a...
newyorkalmanack.com
Migrant Worker Housing Hoped For Lake George
Seeking a definitive solution to the perennial problem, Blais said if grant funding is available, Lake George Village will collaborate with the Town of Lake George and other potential partners, such as Warren County, to purchase two aging lodging properties and build a dormitory for J-1 Visa holders or some other form of workforce housing on the site.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
Food trucks around the Capital Region
If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
Glens Falls OKs the new draft of its DRI plan
On Tuesday night, the Glens Falls City Planning Board gave the OK to the most recent draft of a vision for South Street fueled by Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funding. The board gave approval for Bonacio Construct and Spring City Development Group to get started on not just the long-sought-after new pavilion for the Glens Falls Farmer's Market, but also for a 68-unit housing complex added to the project over the summer.
Concerns raised of overgrowth at Corinth cemetery
People visiting their deceased loved ones at Corinth Rural Cemetery are frustrated at a lack of maintenance to the grounds. The Town is attributing the long grass and weeds to a transitional period, after members of the board that took care of it resigned over the summer.
Fire tower trails: A unique Adirondack hike
Hiking the Adirondacks is certainly a challenge. For many, the 46 Adirondack High Peaks are the pinnacle of accomplishment - but raw height isn't the only way to classify adventure in a 6-million-acre park. For some, it's about what lies at the summit.
WRGB
Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen responds to challenger's NXIVM criticisms
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — With the midterm election approaching, the race for Saratoga County District Attorney took a turn on Thursday, as challenger (D) Michael Phillips called a press conference, with a soap opera star, to criticize incumbent (R) Karen Heggen regarding the NXIVM sex cult. For years,...
East Greenbush PD looking for Hannaford theft suspect
East Greenbush PD is looking to figure out the identity of the subject in the picture above. The subject was allegedly involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on 598 Columbia Turnpike.
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
Averill Park graduate reacts to perfect score on AP exam
AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a story NEWS10 ABC first told you about: an Averill Park High School student representing the Class of 2022 got a perfect score of 5 on his AP art exam this past spring. Not only did Liam Rounds earn a perfect score, but he also scored the maximum amount […]
WNYT
Man convicted in January 2020 Greene County manslaughter
A man has been found guilty of manslaughter. Joseph Dominguez-Carle was found guilty after a nearly two-week trial. Dominguez-Carle stabbed Michael McMahon to death in January 2020. The district attorney says the two men were both involved with the same woman. Dominguez-Carle killed McMahon inside his apartment, wrapped his body...
Hurricane Ian shelter cats arrive in Capital Region
Glenville, N.Y. (News10)-An area animal shelter is making room for pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. News10’s Anya Tucker shares how the cats and kittens were among 100 airlifted pets making their way to shelters in the Northeast and beyond. Joe Lisella, Executive Director for the Animal Protective Foundation introduced Anya to the new […]
