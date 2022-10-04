ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

PAC presents ‘A New Brain’ + photo gallery

SUNY Fredonia’s Performing Arts Company showcased “A New Brain” in the Bartlett Theatre on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. The musical was directed by Alice Khekht, a senior musical theatre major. Described as “a strange and chaotic musical” by Vincent Canale-Rouse, who played the lead...
Electric Scooters become a popular mode of transportation around Fredonia

Scooters have become a common sight around both SUNY Fredonia and downtown. The use of electric scooters in general has been on the rise in recent years, and is projected to continue to grow in the next few years. Fredonia is now reflecting this statistic, as many students and residents in the area have begun using electric scooters.
[10.05.2022] Blue Devil Sports Roundup

In their most recent contest, a Sept. 23 matchup against Penn State Behrend, the Blue Devils fell by a final mark of 6-3. While the team dropped to 0-6 on the season, they showed improvement from some of their first matches. Fredonia State was defeated in each doubles matchup, but...
Meal plan costs are on the rise—here’s why

Over the past couple of years, SUNY Fredonia has changed tremendously. The COVID-19 pandemic created multiple issues, and chief among them are low enrollment and inflation. These shifts are reflected in the rise in cost of Fredonia’s meal plans. The changes in the meal plans have involved both an increase in cost and in the amount of food offered.
