PAC presents ‘A New Brain’ + photo gallery
SUNY Fredonia’s Performing Arts Company showcased “A New Brain” in the Bartlett Theatre on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. The musical was directed by Alice Khekht, a senior musical theatre major. Described as “a strange and chaotic musical” by Vincent Canale-Rouse, who played the lead...
English Department introduces new writing major and reintroduces Visiting Writers Series
From non-fiction and journalism, to creative writing and fiction, many writers feel like they have to pigeonhole themselves into one area of focus. However, the new writing major at SUNY Fredonia is showing students that they don’t have to limit themselves to only one form of writing. “The goal...
Charlotte Mahaffy’s “Moving Land” solo exhibition evokes memory and recollection
Growing up, SUNY Fredonia student Charlotte Mahaffy always knew that she wanted to be an artist. However, she never imagined that it would actually be a realistic or attainable possibility. “When I grew up, I was like, ‘I think I want to be an artist,’” Mahaffy said. “But then you...
Electric Scooters become a popular mode of transportation around Fredonia
Scooters have become a common sight around both SUNY Fredonia and downtown. The use of electric scooters in general has been on the rise in recent years, and is projected to continue to grow in the next few years. Fredonia is now reflecting this statistic, as many students and residents in the area have begun using electric scooters.
[10.05.2022] Blue Devil Sports Roundup
In their most recent contest, a Sept. 23 matchup against Penn State Behrend, the Blue Devils fell by a final mark of 6-3. While the team dropped to 0-6 on the season, they showed improvement from some of their first matches. Fredonia State was defeated in each doubles matchup, but...
Meal plan costs are on the rise—here’s why
Over the past couple of years, SUNY Fredonia has changed tremendously. The COVID-19 pandemic created multiple issues, and chief among them are low enrollment and inflation. These shifts are reflected in the rise in cost of Fredonia’s meal plans. The changes in the meal plans have involved both an increase in cost and in the amount of food offered.
