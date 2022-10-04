ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL Analysis Network

Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Why are the Packers playing in London vs the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? An overview of the NFL's International Series.

Just a prediction: church attendance in Wisconsin will take a dip on Sunday. The Packers are playing bright and early at 8:30 a.m. against the New York Giants in London, the first time Green Bay has participated in the NFL's International Series. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; here's what you...
Yardbarker

Giants will be without their top three WRs Week 5 vs. Packers

The New York Giants pass game has been attacked by a virus of injuries. The team will be without their top three pass catchers for their game on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers. The big story throughout the week — besides the Giants’ surprise 3-1 start to the...
CBS 58

Packers prepping for trip across the pond, face Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Matt LaFleur didn't want to give us his full thoughts on this condensed schedule -- but said it's like preparing for a Thursday game. His quarterback had a little fun at his expense with the adjusted schedules. "Coaches are creatures of habit, even more...
Yardbarker

Packers Midweekly News: Week Five

Welcome to the Packers Midweekly News! This article details everything Packers, but halfway through the week! This is the Week Five edition of the Packers Midweekly News. Packers Battle Back to Win in Overtime in Week Four. The Packers won in overtime against the New England Patriots this past weekend....
Yardbarker

New York Jets Flight Plan: Miami Dolphins

The Jets survived the AFC North gauntlet with a surprising 2-2 record. Zach Wilson is undefeated this season, by the way. As New York enters the second quarter of the season, they’ll face the Miami Dolphins at home for their first division matchup of the season. It’s a winnable game just as much as it is a losable game. But, if the Jets can contain Miami, and not shoot themselves in the foot, things could look good.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants’ Daniel Jones will start vs. Packers in London

The New York Giants will have their starting quarterback for their international game in Week 5. Daniel Jones does not have a game status for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The fourth-year QB suffered an ankle injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 and was briefly taken out of the game.
