NFL Analysis Network
Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
Why are the Packers playing in London vs the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? An overview of the NFL's International Series.
Just a prediction: church attendance in Wisconsin will take a dip on Sunday. The Packers are playing bright and early at 8:30 a.m. against the New York Giants in London, the first time Green Bay has participated in the NFL's International Series. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; here's what you...
Yardbarker
Giants will be without their top three WRs Week 5 vs. Packers
The New York Giants pass game has been attacked by a virus of injuries. The team will be without their top three pass catchers for their game on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers. The big story throughout the week — besides the Giants’ surprise 3-1 start to the...
Green Bay Packers, in London for Sunday's NFL game, give Abbey Road photo their own spin
Green Bay CEO Mark Murphy and former Packers greats tour London and make a stop at Abbey Road, giving Waukesha fans a thrill.
CBS 58
Packers prepping for trip across the pond, face Giants in London
GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Matt LaFleur didn't want to give us his full thoughts on this condensed schedule -- but said it's like preparing for a Thursday game. His quarterback had a little fun at his expense with the adjusted schedules. "Coaches are creatures of habit, even more...
Yardbarker
Packers Midweekly News: Week Five
Welcome to the Packers Midweekly News! This article details everything Packers, but halfway through the week! This is the Week Five edition of the Packers Midweekly News. Packers Battle Back to Win in Overtime in Week Four. The Packers won in overtime against the New England Patriots this past weekend....
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers
NFL・
Yardbarker
NBC Sports
Giants’ Daniel Jones will start vs. Packers in London
The New York Giants will have their starting quarterback for their international game in Week 5. Daniel Jones does not have a game status for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The fourth-year QB suffered an ankle injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 and was briefly taken out of the game.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 5 vs. Giants in London
Finally playing in London for the first time in the NFL’s International Series, the Green Bay Packers will be hunting a fourth-straight win when Matt LaFleur’s team takes on the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes...
