The Jets survived the AFC North gauntlet with a surprising 2-2 record. Zach Wilson is undefeated this season, by the way. As New York enters the second quarter of the season, they’ll face the Miami Dolphins at home for their first division matchup of the season. It’s a winnable game just as much as it is a losable game. But, if the Jets can contain Miami, and not shoot themselves in the foot, things could look good.

