Hypebae
SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Hypebae
Loro Piana Weaves Denim with Cashmere for Its Most Luxurious Staple Pieces Yet
In Loro Piana’s latest artisanal venture, the Italian fashion house joins denim experts in Japan to innovate a rare CashDenim material that comes tailored into two Fall/Winter 2022 garments. Combining Loro Piana’s fine cashmere production with the renowned technical practices of the Bingo region’s denim industry, the new indigo-tinted...
Hypebae
De Beers Balances Statement and Minimalism with Latest Jewelry Collection
De Beers Jewellers drops its latest collection of jewelry pieces designed to encourage self-expression through mixed metal designs and hidden codes. The De Beers RVL Collection is comprised of a range of pendants, rings, and bracelets in 18k white gold adorned in diamonds, and black titanium with rose gold accents and a single hidden diamond. Inspired by De Beers’ monogram, the letters “D” and “B” are imprinted and arranged into the metal to form a cryptic code.
Hypebae
ColourPop Drops Collaboration With Beauty Influencer Snitchery
Known as the queen of cosplay herself to over five million followers, Snitchery has teamed up with ColourPop to release her very own collection. As the master of dramatic makeup transformations, the range of highly pigmented products delivers just what you need to enter your own villain era. On the...
Hypebae
GUESS Originals Teams up With Pushing for Pink for a Full Day Pop-up Festival
GUESS Originals joined forces with Pushing for Pink for a full-day pop-up festival in support of the organization’s Meals On Pink Wheels program. The program is set to offer three months of free weekly delivered meals to families who are affected by breast cancer. Held at Lot 5 in...
Hypebae
Maude Apatow’s Earthy Eyeshadow Win Raving Reviews for Seasonal Trends
Autumn inherently brings out the best of us in makeup looks. Instinctively you want to reach for copper, deep brown and bronze tones for your hair update or even a simple lipstick choice when the leaves fall to the ground. Setting the tone for what we mean is our favorite “it girl,” Maude Apatow, who secretly beautifully displayed one of the season’s biggest trends: Earthy eyeshadow.
Hypebae
Here's How Jisoo of BLACKPINK Got Ready for the Dior SS23 Show
Alongside her bandmate Jennie, Jisoo of BLACKPINK was one of Paris Fashion Week‘s most anticipated guests as the K-pop star headed to the City of Light for Dior‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show. In a YouTube video, the South Korean musician took fans on a trip behind the scenes as...
Hypebae
6 Sneakers Under $100 USD: Nike FlyEase, Reebok Mules and More
Building a sneaker rotation is no cheap feat. From staggering resale prices to ever-climbing retail price points, sneakers are becoming more and more of a luxury purchase. We’ve combed through the sale section of some of our favorite brands to round up on-trend styles under $100 USD. From Nike‘s hands-free FlyEase to Reebok‘s Club C mule, we’ve got something for every style.
Hypebae
AURALEE x New Balance Return With Tonal Iterations of the XC-72
AURALEE and New Balance have unveiled a closer look at their XC-72 collaboration, which first made its debut on the Japanese brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway back in January. The release follows up on the duo’s ongoing partnership, which has featured popular silhouettes such as the 2002R and 550.
Hypebae
TITAN Brings Filipino Basketball Heritage to the Air Jordan 2
The Air Jordan 2 returns to the limelight as a canvas for high-profile collaborations ranging from Off-White™‘s vintage-inspired pair to Nina Chanel Abney‘s two-part drop. Manila-based retailer TITAN is the latest to reinterpret the AJ2, bringing freshness to the silhouette with a tropical colorway and mixed media...
ARTS・
Hypebae
Matthieu Blazy Debuts His First Sneaker for Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta introduces its newest footwear silhouette, dubbed the “Pillow Sneaker.” First teased in the luxury Italian fashion house’s Autumn/Winter 2022 runway show, the release marks Matthieu Blazy’s sneaker debut for the brand. Inspired by ’90s skate culture, the “Pillow Sneaker” offers a pragmatic yet playful...
Hypebae
Nike's Air Force 1 Mule is Back
Back in 2018, Nike debuted the “Reimagined” collection — an assortment of stylized sneakers created for women and designed by a team of female creatives. The assortment included an espadrille-inspired Air Jordan 1 Lover XX, a transparent AJ1 boot dubbed the “Explorer,” an asymmetric lacing “Rebel” model and a slip-on take on the classic Air Force 1 silhouette.
Hypebae
The North Face's New Maternity Collection Keeps Families Exploring
Hands are never idle when babies are on board, which is why The North Face has just released its Fall/Winter 2022 Maternity collection. Designed for families that love to explore and have adventures, the collection’s standout is the updated Nupste Puffer Jacket. The fashionable and functional outerwear piece comes equipped with a detachable blanket that can be zipped to the placket, transforming into a baby carrier.
Hypebae
TikTok’s Skin Cycling Method Is Beauty Editor Tested and Dermatologist Approved
If we’re being honest, we secretly know that the beauty side of TikTok is full of egregious skincare advice. This was my first thought when people were mixing their foundation with water to create a makeup smoothie for their faces. However, certain viral trends are genuinely helpful. Currently, on the better side of those tips and hacks enters “skin cycling.”
Hypebae
Meet LUCASHEVA, the Women-Led Footwear Label Creating Heels Made for Strutting
Ukrainian-born architect and designer Tina Lucasheva established her namesake label LUCASHEVA in early 2022, using revolutionary digital VR tools. After fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war, Luchaseva moved to Vancouver, where the women-led start-up was born. The Vancouver-based footwear label seeks to reimagine contemporary elegance by merging cutting-edge styles with traditional Italian...
Hypebae
FILA Honors 2Pac’s Legacy With Special Grant Hill 2 Low Colorways
FILA expands its range of the Grant Hill 2 Low with two fresh colorways in homage to the late 2Pac. In partnership with the Tupac Shakur Estate, the brand gave the classic silhouette a new edit inspired by the artist’s style. The latest drop takes a nod to the...
Hypebae
Extreme cashmere Reclaims Comfort in "edition 23" Campaign
Amsterdam-based label extreme cashmere is set to release a new range of comfy wardrobe staples. The brand has unveiled a campaign highlighting pieces from its upcoming collection, “edition 23.”. True to the brand’s “for all seasons and all occasions” philosophy, the campaign teases everyday staples like tank tops, off-shoulder...
Hypebae
Rosalía Fronts Acne Studios' FW22 Campaign
Acne Studios has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign starring the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. Key pieces from the runway collection are combined with Rosalía’s uncompromising style in a series of intimate still and moving photos by Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, who portrays the musical star as a historical muse.
Hypebae
Fendi Releases FW22 Peekaboo Capsule
Fendi has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 Peekaboo Capsule, reinterpreting the iconic Peekaboo handbag. Originally created with women in mind, the timeless accessory has become a staple for men as well. Nodding to the essential carryall’s versatility, the latest release includes a variety of shapes and sizes for everyone. The range is composed of the Peekaboo ISeeU Medium, Small and Mini, arriving in uber-soft grained leather in black, white and mint green. Contrasting Selleria stitching sets the handbags apart, while the exotics handles tie the expertly crafted leather goods together. Lovers of suede will rejoice as the handbag also comes in a decadent camel shade of the buttery fabric, whereas matching micro peekaboo and small versions of the bag in python round out the collection.
