Austin, TX

Another Texas Location Of Iconic Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Revealed

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago

Photo: Courtesy of Zack Shields

An iconic Nashville hot chicken restaurant is expanding into the Lone Star State — and now we have details on a new location!

Hattie B's opened its first Texas location in Deep Ellum earlier this year after previously announcing it would open restaurants in Dallas, Austin and Houston in the coming years. Austin is getting its first Hattie B's as early as the summer of 2023, according to the Austin Business Journal . It'll be located at 2529 S. Lamar Blvd., the former site of Maria's Taco Xpress which closed in 2020.

Public records show construction on the new Hattie B's location in Austin will start in November, with completion scheduled for July 2023, the news outlet reported. The restaurant will be an estimated 3,600-square-feet.

Hattie B's is planning on opening a Houston location next year, too. In addition to the four Nashville locations, Hattie B's has also taken over the chicken market in Atlanta, Memphis, Las Vegas and Birmingham, Alabama.

Hattie B's is known for its hot chicken, whether it's bone-in, tenders or on a sandwich. They offer different levels of heat for your chicken — Shut The Cluck Up, Damn Hot, Hot, Medium, Mild and Southern (for you anti-heat chicken lovers out there).

