Austin, TX

Another Texas Location Of Iconic Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Revealed

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DKfB_0iLnM4p000

Photo: Courtesy of Zack Shields

An iconic Nashville hot chicken restaurant is expanding into the Lone Star State — and now we have details on a new location!

Hattie B's opened its first Texas location in Deep Ellum earlier this year after previously announcing it would open restaurants in Dallas, Austin and Houston in the coming years. Austin is getting its first Hattie B's as early as the summer of 2023, according to the Austin Business Journal . It'll be located at 2529 S. Lamar Blvd., the former site of Maria's Taco Xpress which closed in 2020.

Public records show construction on the new Hattie B's location in Austin will start in November, with completion scheduled for July 2023, the news outlet reported. The restaurant will be an estimated 3,600-square-feet.

Hattie B's is planning on opening a Houston location next year, too. In addition to the four Nashville locations, Hattie B's has also taken over the chicken market in Atlanta, Memphis, Las Vegas and Birmingham, Alabama.

Hattie B's is known for its hot chicken, whether it's bone-in, tenders or on a sandwich. They offer different levels of heat for your chicken — Shut The Cluck Up, Damn Hot, Hot, Medium, Mild and Southern (for you anti-heat chicken lovers out there).

KAJA KJ 97

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

Community Policy