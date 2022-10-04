ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Just Became One of the Few A-List Celebrities to Call Out Kanye West's Behavior

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Kanye West ’s bad behavior has been going on for a long time. He has no problem dragging people down and targeting certain celebrities that border along the lines of harassment. He rarely gets called out about his public antics, until now. Gigi Hadid has officially entered the chat.

The Yeezy founder didn’t appreciate that his Paris Fashion Week show was criticized by Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who noted that his “White Lives Matter” designs were downright “irresponsible and dangerous” on Instagram . Instead of having a conversation with Karefa-Johnson, Kanye went right in for the attack on social media — his go-to defense mechanism. He posted images of the editor while insulting her fashion choices, and that’s when Hadid decided to come to her friend’s defense.

She wrote in Kanye’s comments, “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea. If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion?” The supermodel topped off the public discourse on his page by calling the rapper “ a bully and a joke .” She went on to continue her praise for Karefa-Johnson with a sweet Instagram Story, adding, “One of the most important voices in our industry,” she wrote next to her photo. “Could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows.”

Gigi Hadid defends Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

It’s about time someone called out Kanye because the list of celebrities he’s attacked is only growing. He caused a lot of trauma to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but somehow everyone just dismissed it as Kanye being Kanye, when it really is a form of abuse. He struggles with mental illness, but at some point, people have to stop using that as an excuse when his bully tactics are downright dangerous.

