Detroit, MI

Tigers take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Mariners

 2 days ago
Detroit Tigers (65-93, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-72, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 43-35 record at home and an 87-72 record overall. The Mariners have gone 46-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit is 65-93 overall and 31-47 in road games. The Tigers are 48-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Mariners are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Cal Raleigh is 5-for-21 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with a .239 batting average, and has 27 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 26 walks and 66 RBI. Harold Castro is 12-for-29 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 9-1, .257 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: day-to-day (groin), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (neck), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

