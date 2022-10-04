Read full article on original website
Tens of thousands without power Oct. 4 in unplanned outage
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for several hours today. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan...
The Future of San Diego
Without a doubt, the future is very bright in San Diego. With the current lineup of all the major projects coming to San Diego over the next 10 to 20 years, it is set to become one of the world’s best tourist and relocation destinations.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
Did You Feel It? 3.5 Magnitude Quake Shakes Eastern San Diego County
A mild earthquake rattled the eastern reaches of San Diego County Friday. The 3.5-magnitude temblor struck at about 2:45 p.m., centered 12 1/2 miles northeast of Mount Laguna in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake caused no reported damage or injuries, officials said. City...
San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen
October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
San Diego Residents Travel To Tijuana To Fill Up Their Tanks For Less
Gas stations in Tijuana are providing San Diego residents with a haven from historically high fuel prices.
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub
Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
Blowing dust advisory issued for San Diego County deserts
A blowing dust advisory was issued Thursday night for San Diego County deserts and Coachella Valley.
San Diego County Medical Examiner identifies elderly Man and Woman in fatal solo collision in Chula Vista
The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified the elderly male driver and his female passenger of a fatal solo collision in a Chula Vista Freeway overpass bridge wall on Sunday. According to Chula Vista Police, Luis Perez Barajas, 77, and his wife Avelina Munoz, 70 traveled south on Interstate 805...
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
14 Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego With Views for Days
Enjoy a Sea Breeze at These Scenic San Diego Hotspots. While summer might be over, there’s still always a reason to pretend like you’re on a vacation in SoCal, and lucky for you, San Diego has some of the best places to do so. Whether you’re a beach bum who’s always on the sand or you prefer a clifftop view of the coast, San Diego is the mecca of waterfront dining experiences. With sweeping ocean views and deftly curated seafood menus, here is our lineup of waterfront restaurants with views that just won’t quit.
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
San Diego Renters Face 5th Most Expensive Market in U.S., But Has Slowdown Begun?
San Diego ranked as the fifth most expensive rental market in the nation in September, though there are signs the rapid rise in costs is slowing, according to housing analysts. Zumper.com, an online apartment search service, placed the median prices of one and two bedrooms in San Diego at $2,620...
Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
A look at San Diego's 'Get it Done' app and how the city prioritizes reports
SAN DIEGO — Have you ever filed a complaint on the City’s “Get It Done” app? So many of the emails we get from viewers are about problems in your neighborhood that you report to the city, that never get resolved. CBS 8’s Anna Laurel tried...
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
San Diego County has a new Top Crop in 2021 and it's not avocados
SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 12 years, San Diego County has a new top crop, while agricultural value exceeded $1.75 billion, according to the county's Crop Report released today. The report, which covers the 2021 growing season, showed that crop and commodity values fell for the...
Barrio Logan residents want pungent smell eliminated
Barrio Logan residents gathered petition signatures on Tuesday evening, hoping local air quality regulators will work to stop the smell coming from a biofuels plant. The Newton Avenue facility has been operating in the neighborhood since 2008 and it turns cooking oil into diesel fuel. But one by-product of that...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 7-9 – Fall Festoon
In many parts of this fair land, October would be the last chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors before the weather starts seriously turning. This San Diego weekend we can all be thankful that to us October simply means a festoon of fall fests. Spoiled? Yes indeed.
