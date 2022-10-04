Read full article on original website
Related
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Francis Creamer
BPD REMEMBERS: BPD Remembers the service and sacrifice of Detective Francis Creamer, who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving the citizens of Boston. Detective Francis Creamer, a 21-year veteran of the department, was keeping the peace at a demonstration in South Boston when a thrown projectile struck him in the head causing severe head trauma that would ultimately take his life on October 7, 1974. At the time of his death, the 47-year-old Creamer was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Robbery Squad Unit. Creamer was survived by his wife and daughter.
bpdnews.com
15th Annual MA Association of Women in Law Enforcement (MAWLE) Conference at Endicott College
On Monday, October 3, 2022, BPD personnel were among the sold-out crowd at the 15th Annual MA Association of Women in Law Enforcement (MAWLE) conference at Endicott College. Sergeant Amyleigh DeVito, and MAWLE Secretary, organized the event and said, “This was a team effort.” My executive board and the conference committee helped put on this amazing event, and I’m grateful for our amazing lineup of speakers and presenters, and the sponsors who made this a success. I was happy to see our officers, detectives, sergeants, and command staff come together and enjoy this event because as females we must support one another”.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: Boston Police Issues Advisory for Ride Share and Delivery Drivers
The men and women of the Boston Police Department would like to remind local area delivery drivers of the following Safety Tips to ensure their safety as they work within the City of Boston:. Drivers should limit the amount of cash on hand. Credit cards should be used for all...
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman John F. Condon Killed in the Line of Duty on this Day 95 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Patrolman John F. Condon who was killed in the line of duty on this day, October 7, 95 years ago. On October 7, 1927, Patrolman Condon was killed in the line of duty when a suspect took possession of his firearm, while Patrolman Condon was attempting to arrest another male, and shot him repeatedly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Vandalism Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a vandalism incident that occurred on Tuesday, August, 23, 2022 at approximately 12:00 AM at North End Blendz Barbershop located at 129 Endicott Street in Boston. Anyone with information regarding these individuals is advised to please contact Civil Rights Unit Detectives at 617-343-5049.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 9:15 PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for shot spotter activation at 9 Leyland Street in Dorchester. While patrolling the area of Alexander Street, officers observed the male passenger of a motor vehicle, quickly exit and flee...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest 16-Year-Old Male Juvenile in Connection to Shots Fired in Hyde Park
About 8:12 AM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park), made an onsite arrest of a 16- year-old male juvenile wanted in connection to a call for shots fired that took place on Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 AM, on Blakemore Street. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded Taurus G2C with six rounds in the magazine.
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
Comments / 0