On Monday, October 3, 2022, BPD personnel were among the sold-out crowd at the 15th Annual MA Association of Women in Law Enforcement (MAWLE) conference at Endicott College. Sergeant Amyleigh DeVito, and MAWLE Secretary, organized the event and said, “This was a team effort.” My executive board and the conference committee helped put on this amazing event, and I’m grateful for our amazing lineup of speakers and presenters, and the sponsors who made this a success. I was happy to see our officers, detectives, sergeants, and command staff come together and enjoy this event because as females we must support one another”.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO