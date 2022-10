Quill and Ink Tattoo held its grand opening ceremony on Oct. 6, alongside members of the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce, North Bend Downtown Foundation and City of North Bend. The tattoo shop, owned and operated by retired Air Force Officer and current per diem nurse Beverly Davidson, provides restorative and cosmetic tattoos, minor scar camouflage and fineline/tiny tattoos.

NORTH BEND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO