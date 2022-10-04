Read full article on original website
Trader Joe’s Just Leaked Info on a Totally Top-Secret Frozen Pastry — And It Might Be Even Better than the Beloved Chocolate Croissants
The folks at Trader Joe’s are notoriously tight-lipped about product launches. But it appears one “totally top-secret” item is just too good to keep under wraps. In the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, which dropped earlier this week, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan broke news about some limited-edition Chocolate Chocolate Croissants coming to stores soon-ish. And while there’s a lot to still uncover, I already cannot wait to get my hands on one.
10 Unbeatable Deals to Snag Ahead of Prime Day, Including Vitamix, Le Creuset, and Dyson
ICYMI, Amazon is gracing us with a second Prime Day this year, so you can snag all the home and kitchen gear you need for fall at reduced prices, or you can get an even earlier jump on your holiday shopping. The epic and much-awaited sale will be chock full of stellar finds and unbeatable prices, but the best part is that you don’t even have to wait until October 11 and 12 to experience the discounts! In fact, as the days to Prime Day count down, we’ve discovered loads of awesome steals that are worthy of the day itself. The discounted items come from some of our favorite brands, too, such as Le Creuset, Vitamix, and Dyson. And, tons of the kitchen essentials we saw are perfect picks for the cold weather and holiday season ahead. I don’t know about you, but we’re not waiting — we’re clicking “add-to-cart” right now.
This Beef Tapa Matzo Brei Silog Perfectly Combines My Filipino and Jewish Cultures
This recipe is the coming together of two classic breakfasts I grew up with in my Jewish Filipino household: tapsilog and matzo brei. Some of my favorite childhood memories revolve around breakfast. Whenever we would visit my grandparents in the summer, one of the dishes I loved the most was my grandpa’s garlic fried rice. To this day I tell him that I’ve never been able to make fried rice as good as his. It always makes him laugh because he says it’s an easy meal: leftover rice, garlic, scrambled eggs, and usually SPAM. Occasionally, and most special to me, if there was leftover beef from dinner the night before, he’d slice it up and throw that in instead. Even now, I always ask for it the very first morning on any visit.
Tips to transform your space into something spooky
Everyone deserves a good scare come Halloween. Some people sit down to horror movie marathons, while others page through thrilling books from famed horror writers such as Stephen King and […]
The Easiest Way to Keep Bread Soft — No Fancy Tools Needed
Whether you prefer getting bread fully sliced from the grocery store, picking it up fresh from a bakery, or even making bread at home, one thing everyone can agree on is that stale, stiff bread is a bummer. That’s why we were excited to discover a new method to help keep the cut end of a loaf of bread from drying out.
Hidden Valley Ranch’s New Line of Home Decor Is Everything You Didn’t Know You Needed
Innovation through collaboration can often be lucrative for businesses searching for unique ways to both engage with their current consumers and expand their reach to new ones. As seen throughout this year specifically, a growing trend of unexpected partnerships between food brands and seemingly unrelated industries has garnered excellent traction, especially on social media. From up-cycled Chipotle napkin pants to Heinz’s collection of vintage ketchup-stained clothes, the trend of food-based fashion has been generating excitement in both industries.
Reese’s Newest Big Cup Will Be Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs Cereal
When it comes to the classic taste of smooth peanut butter and creamy chocolate, no one does it better than Reese’s. Whether it’s the sweet and salty combination of Reese’s big cup with potato chips or “S’meeses” — a peanut butter-infused twist on a s’more — Reese’s consistently finds ways to keep its fan base excited for whatever new creation it has up its sleeve. And even after years of raising the bar, its latest creation may be its best one yet.
Our Place’s Newest Traditionware Set Is the Holiday Gift You Need This Year
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Advent calendars, ornaments, gingerbread houses, ugly Santa sweaters — if you’re looking for a Christmas present, your options are virtually endless. But, that’s not exactly the case when you’re shopping for your Jewish friends and family. Nope, finding gifts that are made just for the Jewish holidays is about as easy as buying bacon from a kosher butcher. Happily, this year, Our Place — the brand behind the editor-favorite Always Pan and Perfect Pot — has come to the table with a new Traditionware collection that makes the absolute perfect present for your loved ones who host guests for Chanukah, Rosh Hashanah, Shabbat, and other Jewish occasions. I gave you the scoop on the Shabbat Set when it launched, and now that I had a chance to use it, I have so much more to share.
Keurig’s Newest Smart Coffee Machine Is Like Having Your Own Personal Barista — and It’s on Sale!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m no coffee-making expert, but I’ll do anything to avoid spending my precious dollars on overpriced lattes on the daily (and leaving my apartment first thing in the morning). So, I make my coffee at home almost every day. Sure, I treat myself to a pricey NYC latte a couple times a week (it’s good for the soul, right?!) but on the regular, I’m either whipping up my luxe, Oprah-loved Clevr Blends superlattes or using a good old French press or single-serve pour over for my daily cup. But, like anything, routine can get a little too much status quo. So, when I found out Keurig was launching a new smart coffee machine and they let me take it for a spin, I couldn’t say no!
TikTok’s Vanesa Amaro on Cleaning, Culture, and Her Favorite Mexican Cleaning Supplies
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many others during March 2020, Vanesa Amaro’s housekeeping job came to a screeching halt. She and her husband Alex, whom she taught how to clean while they were living at her parents’ house, had just begun their business of cleaning houses. What had started as a hobby and side hustle for Vanesa quickly became a main source of income during a financially difficult period in her and Alex’s life. While the start of the pandemic forced them to cease their housekeeping venture, little did they know that this downtime would catapult Vanesa into building her brand and come into her calling — TikTok’s “Queen of Cleaning.”
These Tender, Sugar-Topped Pumpkin Muffins Taste as Good as They Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always enjoyed learning which cookbook recipes turn out to be fan favorites. Had the internet not clued me in, I may have skipped right past Dorie Greenspan’s World Peace cookies from Baking: From My Home to Yours, or Ina Garten’s cauliflower toast from Cook Like a Pro. So when Michelle Lopez of the blog Hummingbird High wrote in a post that the “Choose-Your-Own Pumpkin Spice Bread” was one of the most popular recipes in her book, Weeknight Baking, I immediately wanted to learn more.
Ensaymada for All: My Vegan and Gluten-Free Take on the Filipino Pastry
When I think of Filipino breakfast, my mind goes straight to my favorite pastry, the ensaymada. When I was growing up, going to Goldilocks and getting ensaymada was one of my favorite treats. As I got older, I learned more about the complex history of ensaymada and its Spanish colonial roots. I then learned how deeply influential Spain was on Filipino cuisine and pastries, as it was on many aspects of our culture as a colonized people. In my process of understanding my Filipino identity and decolonizing myself, ensaymada still remains as a nostalgic staple that reminds me of home.
Banana Pudding Cookies
The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
Super-Soft Cream Cheese Cookies
When I think back to the cookie trays of my youth, so many good recipes come to mind. But the ones that stand out the most are the perfectly round and pillowy cream cheese cookies I always looked forward to. They’re basically super-soft sugar cookies with a subtle and unique cheesecake-esque tang. Dressed up with a simple dusting of powdered sugar, these melt-in-your-mouth cookies have a mellow, sweet flavor with a hint of vanilla.
The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop This Holiday Weekend
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
Molly Yeh’s Latest Cookbook Is Full of Cozy, Comforting Recipes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Molly Yeh, best-selling cookbook author and star of Girl Meets Farm on Food Network, just released her third cookbook, Home Is Where the Eggs Are. A few weeks ago, Molly and I hopped on the phone to chat about the new book, and let’s just say things heated up quickly. Literally! Just as we were saying hello to one another, Molly suddenly exclaimed, “Oh, no! Fire!” and promptly hung up. As it turns out, I had just been witness to — via telephone — Molly Yeh’s first oven fire.
Turkey à la King
You can never have enough creative ways to use up leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. Once the excitement of the day-after sandwich wears off, you need another hit in your back pocket. Turkey à la King is just that — a delicious and easy way to use up your leftover turkey.
Cranberry Orange Scones
Irresistibly flaky and not too sweet, cranberry orange scones are one of my favorite breakfast baked goods. I love the way the crisp outside gives way to a tender interior — it’s the best accompaniment to my first mug of tea in the morning. Dried cranberries and orange...
The Versatility of Silog: How Making Breakfast Is a Hallmark of the Filipino American Experience
No matter how much I wanted to sleep in as a kid, my mom was adamant that I never skip breakfast. “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day!” she’d say like clockwork as we were getting ready for school. As I hurried to put on jeans, already dreading the feeling of pulling cold denim on my skin, I knew my mom had already been up for an hour to cook for the family. I could hear her opening a corned beef can with the tiny metal key that comes with it. She would be preparing mounds of jasmine rice to be tossed in hot oil and you could smell the grease after she fried eggs just the way I liked them: crispy, brown lacy edges, and runny yolks.
How to Properly Store Grapes So They Last
Can we get a quick round of applause for the hard-working all-star of the berry family, grapes? (Yes, grapes are berries.) Whether they’re serving as an essential part of your holiday snack board, juicing up a classic Waldorf Salad, or quenching your craving for dessert in the form of refreshing frozen grapes — the humble, antioxidant-filled berry deserves its due amongst fruits. But despite their versatile uses, one challenge has befallen many a home cook — how to properly store grapes so that they stay crisp and juicy rather than turn soft and prematurely shriveled (we’re not always trying to make wine, after all!).
