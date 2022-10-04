Read full article on original website
Drag Race legend The Vivienne signs up as contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne, is hoping to dominate the ice rink as the sixth contestant to sign onto the ITV competition. The Vivienne has proved she can sing, dance, and have an amazing stage presence, but can she ice skate? Along with the rest of the nation, she will find out on the next season of Dancing On Ice.
Cardi B Pairs Her Butt-Baring Dress With a Deep French Manicure
Cardi B recently bared (almost) all in an extreme backless dress that showed off some of her best assets, including her colorful butt tattoo. But although her outfit brought the shock factor, she kept her nails simple and trendy with a deep french manicure. The look is a slightly more modern take on classic french tips, involving thicker smile lines that typically start closer to the middle of the nail rather than the edge. In Cardi B's case, she opted for length, rocking long square acrylics, which she displayed on her husband Offset's chest. The final look didn't pull any attention away from her black nylon dress (not that it would stand much of a chance) yet still looked glamorous.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
The Masked Singer US reveals Mummies to be iconic TV stars
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US unmasked another act last night, revealing three celebrities in the process. Suitably for the TV Theme Week, in which the costumed stars (and judge Robin Thicke) performed songs from classic shows, Mummies were revealed to be the three boys from The Brady Bunch: Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight.
Meghan attacks Hollywood caricatures of Asian women in film
Duchess of Sussex discusses their depiction in films such as Austin Powers and Kill Bill in her podcast series
