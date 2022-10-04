Read full article on original website
ABC News
Family rebuilds life in new state after losing nearly everything in Hurricane Ian
As the southwestern coast of Florida starts to rebuild following Hurricane Ian, one family that survived the deadly storm is rebuilding their lives over 500 miles north. Zhenia Lopez-Figueroa said she and her husband Max rented a car near Fort Myers Beach just a few days after the hurricane, which flooded their own SUV.
blackchronicle.com
Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News
Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
One resident weathered the hurricane on the island, 44-year-old Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz, and has made several illicit visits back by boat.
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and the recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Lee County lifts countywide curfew
Lee County has lifted the curfew they have in place as of Oct. 7 however, depending on the city you reside in you may still have a curfew in place.
‘It’s going to take another 20 years’: Residents all too familiar with disaster face lengthy recovery after Ian
Eighteen years were barely enough for the St. James City residents to recover from Hurricane Charley. Some said they don’t think their homes could endure another disaster like Ian. The St. James City community felt they had just recovered from Hurricane Charley when Hurricane Ian hit them last week.
calleochonews.com
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces the number of deaths due to Hurricane Ian in his county
During Sunday's press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported the deaths caused by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction in Florida, and Lee County was one of the hardest hit areas in the region. On Sunday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County shared that there have been 42 deaths due to Hurricane Ian.
travelweekly.com
Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida
There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
News4Jax.com
More than a week later, search and rescue teams in Fort Myers Beach are still finding bodies
FT. MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The wrath of Hurricane Ian left Fort Myers Beach in shambles. More than a week later, search and rescue teams are still at work. Sergeant Wily Diaz with Miami police escorted reporter Bridgette Matter through Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. At every turn, they saw ruins of what used to be.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
The Daily South
Chick-fil-A Serving Is Meals to Those In Need In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian
Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.
floridapolitics.com
Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian
Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Dismantles AP Story On Pine Island Bridge
On Twitter, the Associated Press’ motto is “advancing the power of facts, globally.” That slogan assumes the AP has gathered the facts in advance. On Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign roasted the AP for failing to get the facts part right. On
Beach Beacon
Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims
CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
Fort Myers restaurants work to recover after Hurricane Ian
There are signs of downtown Fort Myers coming back to life one week after Hurricane Ian devastated the city.
mynews13.com
A firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead so far:...
