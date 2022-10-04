ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News

Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Hoteliers assess scene after Hurricane Ian's rampage in Southwest Florida

There remain plenty of unknowns when it comes to Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Florida's hospitality and tourism infrastructure. But the sheer scale of destruction wrought by the storm suggests that the region's hotels and resorts face a long and challenging road to recovery. Days after Ian made landfall as...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Chick-fil-A Serving Is Meals to Those In Need In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian

Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.
Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian

Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
A firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead so far:...
