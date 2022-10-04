ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

kuaf.com

Fayetteville Affordable Housing Development Breaks Ground

Housing in Northwest Arkansas is becoming inaccessible to workers, seniors and families, according to the Walmart Family Foundation. Cobblestone Farm Community is a development south of Cobblestone Farm in Fayetteville, with the goal of providing affordable housing to about 100 families. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

University of Arkansas Museum Opens New Virtual Collections and Exhibits Site

Two decades ago, the University of Arkansas Museum in Fayetteville was shuttered, with collections relocated to a secure storage facility northwest of main campus where dedicated staff have continued to conserve and build collections — accessible to scholars, students and the public only appointment. But now a new virtual collections portal has opened, initiated by Laurel Lamb who serves as museum curator of education and engagement.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

New Owens Corning plant in Fort Smith could open in late 2023

The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Oct. 4) approved two ordinances regarding $138 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds related to the new Owens Corning facility under construction. The first authorized the issuance of up to $115 million in Industrial Development Revenue Bonds on behalf of Owens Corning Composite...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M

A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville neighbors concerned for proposed apartment complex

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some Bentonville residents are raising concerns about a proposed apartment complex for a spot that’s prone to flooding and traffic accidents. The piece of oland up for rezoning is that the corner of Battlefield Boulevard and Central Avenue. The rezoning proposal would change the property from Planned Residential Development, Residential Office […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police: Over 50 breaking-and-entering calls reported recently

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to FSPD's release, unlocked vehicles were mainly targeted and some of the stolen vehicles had keys left inside. Police also say that it is likely that several of the incidents are connected.
FORT SMITH, AR

