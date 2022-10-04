Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kuaf.com
Fayetteville Affordable Housing Development Breaks Ground
Housing in Northwest Arkansas is becoming inaccessible to workers, seniors and families, according to the Walmart Family Foundation. Cobblestone Farm Community is a development south of Cobblestone Farm in Fayetteville, with the goal of providing affordable housing to about 100 families. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up...
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
kuaf.com
University of Arkansas Museum Opens New Virtual Collections and Exhibits Site
Two decades ago, the University of Arkansas Museum in Fayetteville was shuttered, with collections relocated to a secure storage facility northwest of main campus where dedicated staff have continued to conserve and build collections — accessible to scholars, students and the public only appointment. But now a new virtual collections portal has opened, initiated by Laurel Lamb who serves as museum curator of education and engagement.
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walmart Health expands to Fort Smith
‘Walmart Health' held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new health center in Fort Smith on Thursday, Oct. 6.
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns
The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
IN THIS ARTICLE
talkbusiness.net
New Owens Corning plant in Fort Smith could open in late 2023
The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Oct. 4) approved two ordinances regarding $138 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds related to the new Owens Corning facility under construction. The first authorized the issuance of up to $115 million in Industrial Development Revenue Bonds on behalf of Owens Corning Composite...
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail
MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M
A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
Bentonville neighbors concerned for proposed apartment complex
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some Bentonville residents are raising concerns about a proposed apartment complex for a spot that’s prone to flooding and traffic accidents. The piece of oland up for rezoning is that the corner of Battlefield Boulevard and Central Avenue. The rezoning proposal would change the property from Planned Residential Development, Residential Office […]
Rogers police make public safety top priority during Bikes, Blues & BBQ
The Rogers police department advised the public on how everyone can stay safe during the Bikes, Blues, and BBQ.
Tulsa man sentenced in Fayetteville for drug trafficking
A Tulsa man was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of heroin.
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Fort Smith Police: Over 50 breaking-and-entering calls reported recently
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reported that there have been approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls since Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to FSPD's release, unlocked vehicles were mainly targeted and some of the stolen vehicles had keys left inside. Police also say that it is likely that several of the incidents are connected.
OK man killed in motorcycle crash near Devil’s Den
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Devil's Den State Park on October 3.
Comments / 1