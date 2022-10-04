ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Charles Booker Calls Rand Paul A ‘Coward’ For Skipping Debate Amid ‘Dog Whistling’ Video

By Bruce C.T. Wright
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MScIU_0iLnBHSf00
Charles Booker attends the The Eighth Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards at Muhammad Ali Center on November 12, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. | Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

In an apparent trend marking the 2022 midterm elections cycle, yet another Republican candidate decided to upend political tradition as it pertains to participating in a formal debate.

This time around, the culprit was incumbent Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who on Monday night skipped out entirely on his scheduled debate against Democratic nominee Charles Booker and offered no real explanation for his absence.

Booker was present and ready to debate Paul to no avail, as evidenced by a photo the Democrat tweeted showing only himself standing in a television studio where the debate was supposed to take place. Paul was afraid to engage in an in-person war of words centered on the issues facing Kentucky, Booker concluded.

“Rand Paul and I are supposed to debate tonight,” Booker tweeted Monday night. “They even had a cup of water ready for him.”

Then Booker had his mic drop Twitter moment with one word directed at Paul: “Coward.”

In the hours before the debate was scheduled, Paul tweeted a video that took a page straight out of the Republican fear-mongering book and was described as “racism” by Booker.

“Civil debate is an admired quality in a Republic but justifying, mocking, or celebrating violence, as documented in this video of Charles Booker and his allies, should be rejected,” Paul tweeted along with footage accusing his opponent of inciting political violence against the Republican senator.

Booker used the on-air time allotted for the debate to tell Kentucky residents that Paul “stokes racism and division” with such attacks, according to local news outlet WFPL.

“He’s really blowing the dog whistle,” Booker said Monday night. “Rand Paul wants people to look at the color of my skin instead of my record. That’s why he keeps using those words over and over again.”

On Tuesday, Booker said he found out why Paul didn’t want to debate him.

“We just found out that Rand skipped our debate tonight so he could attend a fundraiser with his big money friends,” Booker tweeted. “Unlike Rand, I showed up tonight and will show up everyday for Kentucky when elected.”

Booker launched his Senate campaign last summer and went on to snag the Democratic nomination this past May.

He shook up the establishment in 2020 after running a successful primary campaign for Senate, closing the gap against his Democratic opponent Amy McGrath and surpassing Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in campaign donations. Booker’s campaign exemplified an important moment in Kentucky’s political history after a particularly disappointing upset where he lost to McConnell in the general election.

Booker said he believes he will persevere regardless of the shared notion that a centrist Democrat candidate is the only individual who could gain traction in Kentucky.

“I know for a fact that we will blow out Rand Paul,” he said when announcing his 2022 candidacy. “The path to victory really goes to the heart of us redefining our politics.”

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

The post Charles Booker Calls Rand Paul A ‘Coward’ For Skipping Debate Amid ‘Dog Whistling’ Video appeared first on NewsOne.

Charles Booker Calls Rand Paul A ‘Coward’ For Skipping Debate Amid ‘Dog Whistling’ Video was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'

Conservative pundit Scott Jennings said "every Republican" should be able to disavow former President Donald Trump's "assassination instructions" against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Jennings, a former GOP advisor and McConnell aide, was referring to a Truth Social post from October 1, in which Trump escalated his long-standing feud with...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky Government
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Mcgrath
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rand Paul
TheWrap

Ron Johnson Says He ‘Condones’ White Supremacy in On-Air Slip (Video)

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, in a slip of the tongue on Tuesday, told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo that he “condones” white supremacy. He hastily added that he meant to say he “condemns” it and the Proud Boys, an extremist right-wing group who participated in and helped plan the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Trump constantly talks about Ron DeSantis to his aides as the Florida governor is poised to be his most formidable opponent in the 2024 election, NYT's Maggie Haberman tells CNN

Many Republicans consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a likely presidential candidate in 2024. Trump has talked more about DeSantis than other potential GOP candidates, per NYT's Maggie Haberman. The former president believes "he made" DeSantis, Haberman told CNN. No other potential GOP candidate for the 2024 election is on former...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debate Tonight#Republican#Democratic
CBS News

Senator Rick Scott responds to former President Trump's "death wish" post

Republican Senator Rick Scott said he condemns calls for violence, but stopped short of criticizing former President Trump for his inflammatory online message that attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Many are interpreting the post as a potential threat. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News to discuss both the feud between Trump and McConnell and Scott's statements. She also previews the upcoming "Red & Blue" show.
POTUS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Kentucky prosecutor: Biden marijuana pardons designed to get 'potheads to... vote Democrat'

President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a move that could affect an estimated 6,500 Americans. The president noted that convictions for marijuana possession can lead to being denied employment, housing or educational opportunities, and said Black and brown people have been arrested and convicted at disproportionate rates.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Business Insider

Trump thanked Ginni Thomas for sticking to his 'Big Lie' when she was questioned by the January 6 committee, unlike other 'weak' and 'stupid' people

Conservative activist Ginni Thomas told January 6th investigators she believes the election was stolen. On Saturday, former President Donald Trump thanked her for believing in the baseless 2020 election fraud narrative. "She didn't wilt under pressure like so many others that are weak people and stupid people," Trump said. Former...
POTUS
WOWK 13 News

Rival calls Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s ad ‘dangerous’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game. Paul revived those […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Trump news - latest: Trump reportedly tried to trade records he took from National Archives for docs about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
POTUS
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy