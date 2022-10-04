Size means everything on Wall Street: The bigger the company, the more valuable it is perceived to be by the public. Large-cap companies have a market capitalization of between $10 billion and $200 billion; these are companies like McDonalds (MCD), T-Mobile (TMUS) and Dow Chemical (DOW), which are household names because they make the products and services we use every day.

