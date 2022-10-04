ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls

For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho

With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho

Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
Songs About Idaho We’ve All Forgotten About

But in truth, the allure of the Gem State has captivated musicians, authors, journalists, and adventurists since its 1863 inception. Westward expansion into Idaho shed light on the peace and beauty its rugged terrain possesses. On a cultural front, our free-spirited way of life seems to entice wanderers in search of wingspan and individuality. We love the village, but the village will never raise our children or think on our behalf.
Do You Leave Idaho During the Holidays? Try This Luxury Ranch in Wyoming

It’s pretty common in Idaho for people to travel to warmer places when it gets colder, or some people really enjoy planning fun getaways for their families during the holidays — I mean, who wouldn’t want to take full advantage of all that time off work? Traveling for the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate them; you’re just choosing to celebrate in different places.
SARATOGA, WY
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar

Originally published Oct. 5 on KTVB.COM. Will Ferrell was recently seen at a bar in Idaho. Mackay, a small town of about 500 people in central Idaho, was recently graced with the actor's presence. The owners of Perks Place told KTVB that Ferrell came walking into the local bar around...
MACKAY, ID
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?

Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted

Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging

So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?

First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
First Humans, Now Californian Cats Are Taking Refuge in Idaho

Perhaps we should get the California jokes out of the way now--because this story is just too amazing not to share. Look, Idaho--we get it. There's a real sensitivity to Californians that are moving up to Idaho and there is absolutely no denying that. Statistics show that really, Texas is just as guilty of sending their residents up to Idaho as California is, but for whatever reason, people have a "thing" for Californians. Here in Idaho, you'll hear that the "California liberals" are moving in--although many call themselves "political refugees" seeking conservatism. The license plates are everywhere and nothing irks an Idahoan more than seeing these on the streets. No offense, California, but you aren't sending your best drivers, that's for sure!
3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls

I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
A Wink and a Nod to Idaho’s Amazing Military Spouses

Idaho Mil-Spouses, You Rock... Hey, friend. If you're wondering why an article like this isn't featured on an official military spouse blog or website, stay with me and we'll get there. To start, I'll be crystal clear about what this article isn't. It's not about your service member—sorry, not sorry,...
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

