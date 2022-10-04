Read full article on original website
Related
Let’s Slurp Up These 5 Best Noodles In The Treasure Valley
Happy National Noodle Day! I freaking love noodles! I love all types of noodles, rice, wheat, buckwheat, and even zucchini. It doesn't matter if its pasta, ramen, egg noodles, soba noodles, or udon noodles. Give me all the noodles!. According to the National Today website "The oldest historical mention of...
Idaho Doesn’t Love These Halloween Candies
I'm already not a huge fan of Halloween candy or candy in general but I do have a sweet tooth once and a while and my go-to are the dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Trader Joe's. I wanted to know what you thought the worst Halloween candy is, so...
The McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal Made This Idahoan Unhappy
News of McDonald's Adult Happy Meal spread like wildfire across social media. Saturday, October 1 was the day it dropped. Of the billions and billions McDonald's has served over the last 67 years, I think '90s kids were especially stoked for the niche release. Why? Let's unbox it. For starters,...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho
Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
15 Totally Strange Roadside Attractions You’ll Find in Idaho
Surveys show that on average, Americans spend 23 hours on summer road trips each year. Fun and somewhat bizarre roadside attractions like these are a fun way to break up unplanned potty breaks and little passengers screaming “Are we there yet?”. They also provide some incentive for grown-up passengers...
Do You Leave Idaho During the Holidays? Try This Luxury Ranch in Wyoming
It’s pretty common in Idaho for people to travel to warmer places when it gets colder, or some people really enjoy planning fun getaways for their families during the holidays — I mean, who wouldn’t want to take full advantage of all that time off work? Traveling for the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate them; you’re just choosing to celebrate in different places.
This Tranquil Idaho Lake Is Hiding a Surprising Number of Haunting Shipwrecks
While Idaho, more specifically Lewiston, is home to the farthest inland seaport on the west coast, most people view the state as totally landlocked. That’s why our state is one of the last places you’d expect to find dozens of Titanic-esque shipwrecks. Last February, we had the pleasure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BF buys GF Idaho Lottery Ticket. She Wins. Who Gets The Money?
He was just trying to make his girlfriend's day a little better. After she gets home from her job at UPS, Kacie Nilson had some Idaho Lottery scratchies to go through. Luckily, her boyfriend had just that waiting for her. Like numerous times before, Kacie scratched off each ticket. Only...
Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?
With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
2 Beds, 2 Baths California Home Has A Shocking $40 Million Price Tag
The price tag seems a little excessive with only 2 beds, 2 baths, and only 2,684 sqft. The lot isn't even that big, it's less than an acre. Maybe this is why people continue to leave California. The listing says "An iconic property, the first time ever on the market...
$15 Million Home In Idaho Perfect For An Adult Summer Camp
Who's ready for adult summer camp?! This place is perfect for entertaining and gives you enough space that you're annoying relatives who are visiting wont be bothering you. This property sits on a 11 acre lot with water features around every corner of the property. Built in the 90s it has a total of 10 full bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms, which include a his/hers master bath. Multiple fireplaces in the home and around the property.
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?
Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
Idaho’s Most Popular and Interesting Names from the 1800s
Shakespeare's Juliet supposed names were meaningless conventions. A name is a name is a name. Far be it from me to scoff at the bearded Bard of Avalon, but methinks his star-cross'd character had it all wrong. My name is Ryan, and it suits me to a tee. Like me,...
The Best Traditional Restaurants In California, Idaho, Utah, and Washington
When it comes to tradition it's what our country was built on. Even more so when it comes to food. With such a melting pot of people from all over the world we are able to taste tradition from those who are carrying it on from where they learned how to cook.
3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing
The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
First Humans, Now Californian Cats Are Taking Refuge in Idaho
Perhaps we should get the California jokes out of the way now--because this story is just too amazing not to share. Look, Idaho--we get it. There's a real sensitivity to Californians that are moving up to Idaho and there is absolutely no denying that. Statistics show that really, Texas is just as guilty of sending their residents up to Idaho as California is, but for whatever reason, people have a "thing" for Californians. Here in Idaho, you'll hear that the "California liberals" are moving in--although many call themselves "political refugees" seeking conservatism. The license plates are everywhere and nothing irks an Idahoan more than seeing these on the streets. No offense, California, but you aren't sending your best drivers, that's for sure!
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
Do Cannibalistic Dwarves Really Live in the Mountains of Idaho?
So, I know the question being asked sounds ridiculous but hear me out... nothing is impossible. Besides, Halloween is right around the corner which means it's the perfect time to dive into one of the creepiest (and most bizarre) Idaho legends of all time. No, seriously... this is terrifying. According...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0