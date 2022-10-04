ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Spooky CLT has some great ideas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun and spooky date ideaS for October, Spooky CLT has some great ideas to get you ready. First up is the Mac Tabby Cat Café. You can do and play with some cats (and hopefully see a black cat) and then head next door to walk through a haunted stairway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Indian Trail, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Society
country1037fm.com

THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina

This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run

CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Unlikely’ odyssey leads pastor to new beginning at historic church

HUNTERSVILLE – When the new pastor of Hopewell Presbyterian Church steps to the pulpit in mid-October, it will be the culmination of a journey of more than 8,000 miles that took more than a year to complete. Pastor Alistair Anquetil and his family arrived in Huntersville from Johannesburg, South...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
Person
Ricky Moore
wccbcharlotte.com

Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free CPR, First Aid & AED Certification Course with Goodwill Oct 22

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is offering a FREE certification course in CPR, First Aid and AED. The course take place on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m., at Goodwill Opportunity Campus, 5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC. Goodwill’s free CPR, First Aid & AED certification...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Video:Charlotte School Teacher Smoking In The Classroom?

An 8th grader at Randolph Middle School in Charlotte thought something smelled funny. But it took a second for it to register that it was cigarette smoke. What student would dare smoke in school? Apparently it wasn’t a student, it was a teacher. The teacher reportedly stood in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Local Life#Localevent#Food And Wine#New Wine#Wine Tasting#Best Chef Southeast#Hbcu#Nebadaye Farms#Leah Louise#American#British
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WBTV

North Charlotte families forced out of homes

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy