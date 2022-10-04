Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
WCNC
Spooky CLT has some great ideas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun and spooky date ideaS for October, Spooky CLT has some great ideas to get you ready. First up is the Mac Tabby Cat Café. You can do and play with some cats (and hopefully see a black cat) and then head next door to walk through a haunted stairway.
WBTV
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
focusnewspaper.com
Exodus Hosts Everything Free Community Event At Ridgeview Rec., Saturday, Oct. 8
Hickory – United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ Church will host a special “Everything Free” Community Outreach event on October 8, 2022. from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 700 1st St SW in Hickory. During the outreach...
country1037fm.com
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run
CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Unlikely’ odyssey leads pastor to new beginning at historic church
HUNTERSVILLE – When the new pastor of Hopewell Presbyterian Church steps to the pulpit in mid-October, it will be the culmination of a journey of more than 8,000 miles that took more than a year to complete. Pastor Alistair Anquetil and his family arrived in Huntersville from Johannesburg, South...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to Host Habitat for Humanity Build in North Carolina
Recently, it was announced that country music icons Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to help build affordable homes. The power couple are once again lending their time to work alongside Habitat for Humanity to help those in need. On Monday, Habitat for Humanity announced...
wccbcharlotte.com
Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free CPR, First Aid & AED Certification Course with Goodwill Oct 22
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is offering a FREE certification course in CPR, First Aid and AED. The course take place on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m., at Goodwill Opportunity Campus, 5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC. Goodwill’s free CPR, First Aid & AED certification...
country1037fm.com
Video:Charlotte School Teacher Smoking In The Classroom?
An 8th grader at Randolph Middle School in Charlotte thought something smelled funny. But it took a second for it to register that it was cigarette smoke. What student would dare smoke in school? Apparently it wasn’t a student, it was a teacher. The teacher reportedly stood in the...
Some companies look to downsize as business in Charlotte booms
Since March 2020, Corporate America has been forced to send workers home to work remotely. Since then, the office market has not fully recovered.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies. Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to...
Amazon hiring 5,500 seasonal NC employees; 3,000 positions are in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Amazon has announced it is hiring 5,500 employees in North Carolina to work through the holiday season. In a news release, an Amazon spokesperson said that number is part of 150,000 open full-time, seasonal and part-time roles. Those roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.
WCNC
Gibson Mill Market is now open for business in Concord
Vendors at the Gibson Mill Market served customers for the first time Wednesday. The building was once a manufacturing mill.
WBTV
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
wccbcharlotte.com
Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
Outrage follows controversial firing of special needs employee at North Carolina Wendy’s
“He is my baby brother; I got guardianship of him when my mom passed; he’s like my kid; he’s mine now,” said Turner.
