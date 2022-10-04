Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. To Showcase Its New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Battery At The ISSA North America 2022
U.S. Battery Manufacturing launches new Lithium Ion deep-cycle battery line called Essential Li. CORONA, Calif. - Oct. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- U.S. Battery Mfg. Co., the most trusted manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, will introduce its new Lithium-Ion deep-cycle battery at the ISSA 2022 show, October 10-13th in Chicago, IL, booth #3742, in the McCormick Palace Convention Center. The ESSENTIAL Li™ battery line will include a 48-volt and a 24-volt GC2 model. The 24-volt battery is designed with floor machines in mind and delivers the safety and reliability customers have come to trust with U.S. Battery products.
Woonsocket Call
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
Woonsocket Call
Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure
Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
Woonsocket Call
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
Woonsocket Call
Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) to Participate at Upcoming TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable
Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC), a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company, will be attending and participating in the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable, which is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2022. UEC encourages its investors and shareholders to attend the one-day gathering. Company officials will be presenting at 2:10 p.m. EST, and a recording of the presentation will be available on the company’s website for 90 days following the roundtable.
Woonsocket Call
Global Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market Report 2022: Increased Shale Gas Exploration Activities Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market By Service (Laboratory Services, Perforatory Design, Shaped Charges, Gun Systems, Conveyance Services), By Perforation Type, By Well Type, and By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oil & gas perforatory services market is...
Woonsocket Call
TwinStrand Biosciences Announces Leadership Transition
TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. (TwinStrand), the pioneer in Duplex Sequencing technology, which delivers clearer insights to researchers and clinicians in applications ranging from residual cancer detection to genetic toxicology, today announced that the company has implemented a reorganization designed to sustain growth through a focus on key commercial initiatives. As part of this effort, TwinStrand has named Chad Brown as interim Chief Executive Officer, while TwinStrand founder, Jesse Salk, MD, PhD, will continue to serve the company as Chief Scientific Officer.
Woonsocket Call
Searchlight Capital Partners to Acquire a Minority Stake in Synergy Marine Group
Funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”) and Synergy Marine Group (“Synergy") have today announced the completion of Searchlight’s acquisition of a minority ownership stake in Synergy, a leading global ship manager and provider of end-to-end maritime solutions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Woonsocket Call
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Woonsocket Call
Voltreum launches Volt-X: India's first blockchain-based peer-to-peer energy trading platform
Pune, Maharashtra Oct 8, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - New-age energy solutions company Voltreum recently launched Volt-X, its first peer-to-peer energy trading platform. Powered by blockchain, Volt-X connects energy-surplus entities with energy-deficit consumers to enable the transfer of renewable energy transparently and efficiently in real time. The energy landscape today faces four...
Woonsocket Call
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive
HSL Management Europe KB has recently promoted Amber Warner to Director of Human resources in an effort to expand the company's operation and presence in Europe. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.
Woonsocket Call
ARC Document Solutions to Report Third Quarter Results on Nov 2, 2022
SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining the quarter's performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.
Woonsocket Call
Last Chance to Register for This Biosimilars Training Course: Covering the Regulatory Pathways and Challenges for Both the EU and US (October 11-12, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biosimilars Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. With some of the world's best-known biologics continuing to face patent expiration in the coming years, the biosimilar market is set for continued growth. This seminar will provide you with a global overview of biosimilars and how they differ...
Woonsocket Call
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents New Patient-Centric Data at 2022 HAEi Global Leadership Workshop
– Data examines patient perspectives on treatment outcome measures used in phase 3 KONFIDENT trial of sebetralstat - – Additional data show the impact of HAE on mental health, daily activities, and quality of life of people living with HAE - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical...
Woonsocket Call
Global Tactical Communication Market Report 2022: Surge in Adoption of Unmanned Systems Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tactical Communication Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD...
Woonsocket Call
4th Annual North America Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition (Toronto, Canada - October 27-28, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "4th Annual Mining Investment North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations...
Woonsocket Call
Blocore Partners With Animoca Ventures to Spur Discovery of Leading Web3 Companies
HONG KONG - October 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Animoca Ventures, a leading Web3 ecosystem builder and investor, and Blocore, a leading blockchain investor headquartered in South Korea, today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which they will work closely together to seek out and support leading Web3 companies, and thus to grow the blockchain and Web3 ecosystems.
Woonsocket Call
Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global surface mining market is expected to grow from $24.45 billion in 2021 to $26.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The surface mining market is expected to grow to $32.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%.
Woonsocket Call
Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022: Featuring BAE, Elbit, General Dynamics, L3Harris & Israel Aerospace Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global signals intelligence market is expected to grow from $13.65 billion in 2021 to $14.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21%. The signals intelligence market is expected to reach $17.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89%.
