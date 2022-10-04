ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, OH

13abc.com

East Toledo Family Center to host second Nickel Dash 5K

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with the Metroparks Toledo, Dave’s Running and Toledo Roadrunners Club to hold the second annual Nickel Dash 5K on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Nickel Dash is the only 5K that happens in East Toledo, and will begin at...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. There will be 50 vendor booths featured, including craft and farmers market-style booths. Representatives from local organizations, ten food trucks and live music will be available all weekend.
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new spot to try out locally brewed beer in downtown Toledo. It’s called Quenched and Tempered and it features a dozen specialty beers and plenty of other activities. Alex Drozdowicz is a welder by trade, but he recently forged a new career....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two unusual patients being cared for at Nature’s Nursery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is a wildlife rehabilitation center in Whitehouse that takes in several thousand injured and orphaned wild animals every year. The center cares for a wide range of animals with all kinds of issues, but there are a couple patients there right now that the staff has never worked with before.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
City
Genoa, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Easy Apple Cake

It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH
13abc.com

Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
TOLEDO, OH
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Beacon

Marblehead Peninsula spotlights 26th Lighthouse Festival on Saturday

The 26th Annual Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival takes place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The free, peninsula-wide event includes fun for the whole family, including tours of the 200-year-old Marblehead Lighthouse and the Wolcott Keeper’s House. Marblehead Lighthouse Tours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Marblehead Lighthouse State...
LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, OH
westbendnews.net

Clemens – Sholl

George and Victoria Clemens III, Antwerp, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kenzie, to Preston Sholl, son of Mike and Judy Sholl, Defiance. Kenzie is a massage therapist at Massage Envy in Fort Wayne and Preston is an equipment operator at Spkyer Manufacturing, Defiance.
DEFIANCE, OH
WTOL 11

Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Veterans can apply for holiday food vouchers

Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for the holidays, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the holiday food program. Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family

OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
OREGON, OH
WTOL-TV

Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo conducts air quality tests on local fire stations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is conducting air quality testing on its fire stations, and the age of some of the buildings has some firefighters concerned. Previously the fire union had private testing done at stations 14 and 21 which spurred the city to bring in a company.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer

WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
WAUSEON, OH

