13abc.com
East Toledo Family Center to host second Nickel Dash 5K
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with the Metroparks Toledo, Dave’s Running and Toledo Roadrunners Club to hold the second annual Nickel Dash 5K on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Nickel Dash is the only 5K that happens in East Toledo, and will begin at...
13abc.com
Sylvania Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 15-16
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. There will be 50 vendor booths featured, including craft and farmers market-style booths. Representatives from local organizations, ten food trucks and live music will be available all weekend.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new spot to try out locally brewed beer in downtown Toledo. It’s called Quenched and Tempered and it features a dozen specialty beers and plenty of other activities. Alex Drozdowicz is a welder by trade, but he recently forged a new career....
13abc.com
Two unusual patients being cared for at Nature’s Nursery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is a wildlife rehabilitation center in Whitehouse that takes in several thousand injured and orphaned wild animals every year. The center cares for a wide range of animals with all kinds of issues, but there are a couple patients there right now that the staff has never worked with before.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Museum of Horror opens later this month in Monroe; grand opening tickets available now
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opening date for The Michigan Museum of Horror in Monroe has been announced after the project was shared last month. The year-round, two-story museum will open Oct. 20 at 44. S. Monroe St. Skulls, skeletons, dolls, witches, wet specimens, and more will be...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Easy Apple Cake
It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
13abc.com
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
Beacon
Marblehead Peninsula spotlights 26th Lighthouse Festival on Saturday
The 26th Annual Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival takes place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The free, peninsula-wide event includes fun for the whole family, including tours of the 200-year-old Marblehead Lighthouse and the Wolcott Keeper’s House. Marblehead Lighthouse Tours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Marblehead Lighthouse State...
westbendnews.net
Clemens – Sholl
George and Victoria Clemens III, Antwerp, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kenzie, to Preston Sholl, son of Mike and Judy Sholl, Defiance. Kenzie is a massage therapist at Massage Envy in Fort Wayne and Preston is an equipment operator at Spkyer Manufacturing, Defiance.
13abc.com
Fran DeWine to host Imagination Library book readings in two local counties
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First Lady Fran DeWine is hosting book readings in Hardin Co. and Wood Co. on Thursday. The book readings are being held to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The following is the schedule for the book readings:. Book reading at Mary...
Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo
Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
13abc.com
Little Blessings Ranch honors mental health awareness with special ceremony
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - Hundreds of Tulips are being planted this weekend in a special garden at Little Blessings Ranch in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. It’s called the Hope Garden, and it’s in recognition of mental health awareness. Little Blessings Ranch will host a ceremony at 11 a.m....
WTOL-TV
Crumbl Cookies coming to Toledo with rotating menu; now hiring | Good Day on WTOL 11
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with themed menus and beloved baked goods. They are looking for a staff of 20 to man the Toledo location.
sent-trib.com
Veterans can apply for holiday food vouchers
Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for the holidays, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the holiday food program. Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than...
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
13abc.com
City of Toledo conducts air quality tests on local fire stations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is conducting air quality testing on its fire stations, and the age of some of the buildings has some firefighters concerned. Previously the fire union had private testing done at stations 14 and 21 which spurred the city to bring in a company.
Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer
WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
