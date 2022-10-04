Read full article on original website
City of Festus focusing on green initiatives
(Festus) The City of Festus has finalized and passed its annual budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. City Administrator Greg Camp tells us that included are long term renewable energy initiatives for the city. My MO Info · CITYADMIN 10 – 5-22 (2).wavone. Other energy initiatives that made the...
This Flu Season Could Be A Bad One
(Park Hills) Health experts are worried that this could be the worst flu seasons in years across the United States. Tara West is the communicable disease nurse at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. The last couple of years have been on the mild side in terms...
Inspiration On The Runway A Huge Success
(Farmington) There was a big crowd in attendance Thursday night at the Parkland Chapel Church in Farmington for Inspiration on the Runway. The event was put on by Hope 4 Autism. Jessica Harmon says they’re ecstatic about the turnout. The evening served to draw attention to the mission of...
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
Terre du Lac Man’s Games of Catch to Honor Son Will Exceed 365
(Farmington) If you’ve been wondering how a Terre du Lac man’s year-long journey of playing catch has been going recently…it seems to be chugging right along into the last couple months of his journey. Dan Bryan’s original plan was to play a game of catch with 365...
Ralph Christopher Duncan – Graveside Service 10/17/22 at 1:30pm
Ralph Christopher Duncan died October 4th at the age of 62. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 17th at 1:30pm at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home.
Sign Up Now For Blood Drive Coming to Belgrade
(Belgrade) The community of Belgrade will host a blood drive later this month. It will be Monday, October 17th at the United Methodist Church. This blood drive will not be led by the Red Cross but another organization. Dave Chambers tells us a little bit about the group and their...
NEXGEN Silica Announces Alignment with Friends of Hawn
Recording equipment in studio. Studio microphone with headphones and mixer background. Elevated view. (Ste. Genevieve County) Interview with Jake Meyer, sales and marketing director for NEXGEN Silica, with the latest on the effort to open a Silica Sand Mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and their plans to limit pollution.
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
Local United Way Director Speaks At Statewide Conference
(Farmington) The director of the United Way of St. Francois County is back in the area after speaking at a statewide conference this week in Jefferson City. Cassie Thomas says she wasn’t at the state capitol to speak about the United Way. Instead, she was the keynote speaker at the annual Missouri Center for Independent Living Conference. She says she was there to tell the story of her daughter, Bryar.
Traffic fatality statistics down in Missouri
(Jefferson County) Traffic accidents involving fatalities is down in Missouri compared to this time last year. The number of fatal accidents has been down for a consecutive number of months this year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the statistical number is down, but not by...
Raymond Johnston – Service 10/13/22 at 11am
Raymond Johnston of Poplar Bluff, formerly of De Soto, died October 5th at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in De Soto. Visitation for Raymond Johnston will be Wednesday evening from...
Donald Kamp – Service 10/10/22 at 11am
Donald Kamp of Bloomingston, formerly of St. Louis died October 3rd at the age of 88. The Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 11 at St. Rose of Lima Church in De Soto. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Donald Kamp will be Monday...
Hixson approaching one year anniversary as Pevely City Administrator
(Pevely) Andy Hixson is approaching his first year anniversary since taking the job of City Administrator for the City of Pevely. He says things have been going well and likes some of the future projects that are currently in the works. Hixson was hired as the Pevely City Administrator in...
Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback
(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
Nelman Russell – Service 1pm 10/7/22
Nelma Russell of Park Hills died Monday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for Nelma Russell will be 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Farmington Faces Poplar Bluff On KREI
(Poplar Bluff) The Farmington Knights are on the road in a SEMO North Conference matchup with the Poplar Bluff Mules on AM-800 KREI. The 3-3 Knights lost a heartbreaker last week against the Cape Central Tigers, where time quite literally ran out on the Knights on the final drive of the game. Head Coach Erik Kruppe says a few plays just didn’t go the Knights way.
Mill Street Road Construction continues in Festus
Road roller at work. Work of asphalting a road. (Festus) The City of Festus continues it’s work on Mill Street, pouring asphalt, and repairing problem areas. City Administrator Greg Camp gave us some advice about driving in the affected areas. The asphalt treatments should be finished by Friday morning.
Public Comment Period Underway for New Washington County Hazard Mitigation Plan
(Potosi) Public comment can be made until October 31st on the Washington County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan can be reviewed on the Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s website, meramecregion.org. The plan update is located under the Hazard Mitigation Plans by county along with the county’s approved 2018 plan.
New Mercy High Ridge Clinic
(High Ridge) Mercy has opened a brand new clinic in High Ridge. It’s the first time Mercy is providing primary care in High ridge. Dr. Sam Engemann is the physician at Mercy Clinic Primary Care High Ridge. He explains why he thought the High Ridge community was a perfect...
