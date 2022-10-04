ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'

A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a state in India.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’

I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
intheknow.com

Parents built their toddler a mini elevator for his jungle gym

These parents shared a video of their toddler’s first ride on the mini elevator they built for his jungle gym, and the little boy’s pure joy has hearts melting all over TikTok. A jungle gym is a sanctuary where children can play and let their imaginations run wild....
