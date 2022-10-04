Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNewport News, VA
Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldWilliamsburg, VA
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in ToanoWatchful EyeToano, VA
peninsulachronicle.com
Second Location Of Operation Escape Now Open In Williamsburg
YORK-The owner of a popular escape room attraction in Greater Williamsburg recently opened a second location of the business. Operation Escape, which first opened on McLaw’s Circle in June 2019, expanded this past summer with the opening of a second location on Bulifants Boulevard in August. Want to read...
peninsulachronicle.com
Yankee Candle Returning To Williamsburg For The Holiday Season
JAMES CITY-Yankee Candle is making a return to Greater Williamsburg, albeit temporary. The candle retailer is opening a popup at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road for the holiday season. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
Short Pump Kroger will be the first to phase out single-use plastic bags
Kroger is officially going to start phasing out single-use plastic bags from their stores in the Richmond area, starting with their Short Pump location.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 7-9
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must Visit
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves carbs, especially mac and cheese, you're going to absolutely love this epic mac and cheese festival in Norfolk, Virginia that's scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday. Keep reading to learn more.
Parking tickets on weekends? Some Richmond drivers left 'speechless'
“I’m shocked honestly," one driver said about the changes. "I just think it’s kind of scandalous of them, and it’s kind of mean.”
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, Virginia
Willow Place Shopping Center at 5420 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia has been vacant for a long time. That is about to change. The property is set for a major makeover after three new stores recently filed for permits with Henrico County. The new stores will open at Willow Place in 2023.
peninsulachronicle.com
Slye Clyde Ciderworks Hosting 3rd Annual Coastal Virginia Cider Festival October 15
HAMPTON-Sly Clyde Ciderworks will host its 3rd Annual Coastal Virginia Cider Festival on Saturday, October 15, at its taphouse on Mellen Street in Phoebus. Doug Smith, co-owner of Sly Clyde, said the event is a great opportunity for hard cider fans to taste brands off the beaten path. “We invite...
Poquoson Seafood Festival returns Oct. 14-16
Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, exhibits and vendors that will appeal to all ages.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
3 Things To Do This Weekend: October 6, 2022
With the cooler Fall weekend ahead, it's the perfect time to warm up with some delicious food. News 3 is helping you plan your weekend with 3 fun things you can do.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Looking To Redevelop Sherwood Shopping Center
NEWPORT NEWS-Sherwood Shopping Center on Warwick Boulevard may soon be getting a facelift. During a joint meeting with the Newport News City Council, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority and Newport News Public Library Board of Trustees on September 27, city officials heard a presentation about a proposal to redevelop the property.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal
The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA (Opinion)
Suppose you're looking for the best restaurants in Williamsburg. In that case, you'll want to consider location, budget, and the type of cuisine. Chef and restaurant staff.Image by GraphicMama-team from Pixabay.
NBC12
Henrico residents don’t want Sheetz gas station built near their homes
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A nine-acre property sits empty across from the train station on Staple Mill Road, but not for long if the county approves a new 24-hour Sheetz gas station, car wash and drive-thru. “Our concerns are safety and just wanting a quiet place to live,” one resident...
recordpatriot.com
In graves of a lost Black cemetery, hope for links to family history
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Archaeologist Jack Gary pulls back the plastic tarp covering the grave. A few surprised frogs jump out of the way. He shows the outline of the burial, marked by the disturbed soil thrown on top of the deceased. At the foot of the grave, his team found...
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 5:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Springfield Avenue.
Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best restaurants in Suffolk, VA, look no further!. Focusing on delicious food in a restaurant.Image by Pexels from Pixabay. In this article, we'll count down the top 5 restaurants in this historic city plus 40 more excellent places to eat in Suffolk. From classic diners to upscale bistros, there's something for everyone on this list. So without further ado, let's get started!
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
As we should expect given the time of year, Amazon is on a hiring spree, and it includes Virginia. The company has 3,700 positions in the Commonwealth, including 1,400 in the Richmond area, according to media release forwarded this morning.
