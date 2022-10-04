Read full article on original website
Related
civiccentertv.com
Michigan Eye Doctor Says BEWARE of Halloween Accessories! | Megacast Interview, October 6, 2022
Dr. Amanda Salter from Shanbom Eye Specialist in Berkley talks about the optical hazards associated with Halloween costumes, as well as some common eye ailments in the fall season. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the...
civiccentertv.com
Halloween at the Movies, Housing America’s Veterans and More! | Full Megacast, October 5, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Bluewater Technologies Managing Partner, Scott Schoeneberger about his company’s partnership with Emagine Entertainment to turn the historic Birmingham 8 Theater into a Halloween spectacular experience for the entire month of October! Additionally, Humble Design of Detroit’s Director, Chris Tull joins the show to talk about the non-profit’s work providing housing and furniture to families in need every week, as well as their upcoming fundraiser to help provide these services to veterans in need as well! Plus, Oakland University Political Science Professor and Center for Civic Engagement Director, Dave Dulio discusses just how close (or not) the races for Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State are in Michigan at this time, as well as each major party’s efforts to promote their agenda on Michigan’s three critical ballot proposals this election cycle.
civiccentertv.com
Michigan Mental Health Expert Answers Questions About ADHD! | Megacast Interview, October 6, 2022
Tyler Kieft talks to Birmingham Maple Clinic therapist, Carrie Krawiec about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, including its common symptoms, risk factors and many treatment options. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and...
Comments / 0