After the closure of Williams Of Hollywood Prop Shop back in June, the nearby photo location The Dark Room has announced its closure will be permanent. Management confirmed the permanent closure of this location, and stated it would be moving toward the back of the park. One position mentioned for the new location was near Men In Black: Alien Attack. This photo location was home to two photo booths with green screens, each which had four exclusive backdrops for pictures. My Universal Photos members were able to strike a pose and receive an exclusive image in addition to the four main backdrops.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO