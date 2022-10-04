Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company
The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
WDW News Today
NEW Vans x Disney Belt Bag Drops at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this handy belt bag in Main Street Cinema in The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This subtle bag helps to keep your belongings within reach and is a nice option for fans of the style.
WDW News Today
NEW Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found new Disney Vacation Club ears, backpacks, and more on our most recent visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Vacation Club Loungefly Backpack – $80.00. We found this colorful backpack at Bay View...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Zero Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disneyland Resort, Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The light-up Zero popcorn bucket, shaped like Jack’s ghost dog from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” is available at Disneyland Resort as of today, October 7. @disneyparks. 🚨ZERO POPCORN BUCKET ALERT!🚨 Available at Disneyland Oct....
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Hotel Bell Services Now Able to Hold Alcohol
Bell services at Walt Disney World Resort hotels can now hold alcohol deliveries and groceries. We spoke to Cast Members at Disney’s Contemporary Resort about the service. Guests having alcohol delivered from services like Amazon, Total Wine & More, and Door Dash must be at bell services when the alcohol is dropped off to be able to present ID. Cast Members recommend following the delivery tracking so you can be at the counter at the time of delivery. If you miss the delivery, bell services cannot accept the alcohol.
WDW News Today
Sleeping Beauty Castle Model Kit Now Available at Downtown Disney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Have you ever looked at a Disney Parks castle and wish you could live in it? Here is the next best thing (well, maybe) — building your own at home with this Sleeping Beauty Castle Model Kit.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort
As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Water Feature Testing Begins on Journey of Water Inspired by Moana in EPCOT
Crew members have begun testing the water features for Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana,” a walkthrough attraction that will open in late 2023 at EPCOT. Crew members were atop the scaffolding around the rock structure featuring Te Fiti’s spiral. They were working on a water spout...
WDW News Today
Cirque Du Soleil ‘Drawn to Life’ Adding Sunday Matinee Performances in 2023
Cirque Du Soleil is adding Sunday matinee performances to their 2023 schedule for “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. The show is currently being performed at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. most Tuesdays through Saturdays. Starting on January 4, 2023, the show will shift to Wednesday through Sunday...
WDW News Today
Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in Spring 2023
The “Magic Happens” parade will finally return to Disneyland Resort next year. Disney announced today that it will return in spring 2023. The parade’s return will coincide with the beginning of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, which kicks off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023. For...
WDW News Today
More Fantasyland Fight Drama, Remy’s Scavenger Hunt Statues Replaced with Plates, Tour to Serve Refreshments to Guests on Walt Disney’s Patio, and More: Daily Recap (10/5/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Fountain Breaks, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Opening Date Announced at Disneyland, More 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Details, & More: Daily Recap (10/6/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 6, 2022.
WDW News Today
See All Genie+ PhotoPass Lenses Available at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ service finally have access to PhotoPass Lenses almost a year after the feature debuted at Walt Disney World. Genie+ allows guests to use the AR filters with their smartphone camera. To access the Disney PhotoPass Lenses after you have purchased Disney Genie+,...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As we reported earlier today, the Disney Parks Tik Tok shared the release of the new light-up Zero souvenir popcorn bucket. This new bucket has shown up at the ice cream carts throughout Disneyland Park and at select popcorn carts throughout the resort.
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Opening Next Year at Disneyland
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on January 27, 2023, as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Disney shared a new video on TikTok featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of the new attraction. Watch it below or by clicking here. Mickey &...
WDW News Today
The Dark Room Closes Location Permanently At Universal Studios Orlando, Months After Williams Of Hollywood Closure
After the closure of Williams Of Hollywood Prop Shop back in June, the nearby photo location The Dark Room has announced its closure will be permanent. Management confirmed the permanent closure of this location, and stated it would be moving toward the back of the park. One position mentioned for the new location was near Men In Black: Alien Attack. This photo location was home to two photo booths with green screens, each which had four exclusive backdrops for pictures. My Universal Photos members were able to strike a pose and receive an exclusive image in addition to the four main backdrops.
WDW News Today
Indiana Jones Adventure Refurbishment to Only Last Three Days at Disneyland
Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park will close for a short refurbishment this November. As previously reported, it will be closed beginning Monday, November 14, 2022. The calendar on the Disneyland website now shows Indiana Jones Adventure is scheduled to be open again on Thursday, November 17, meaning the refurbishment will only last for three days.
WDW News Today
Disney x Junk Food Pizza Planet Collection Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just like the Squeeze Toy Aliens (a.k.a. Little Green Men) in “Toy Story,” you’ll be saying, “Oooooooooooooooh” when you see this amazing collection of Pizza Planet merchandise by Disney x Junk Food.
WDW News Today
New ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Mad Hatter Teacup Mug at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Alice in Wonderland” Mad Hatter teacup mug is available at Disneyland Resort. We found it in China Closet. Mad Hatter Teacup – $27.99. This stoneware teacup is topped with a domed lid...
Comments / 0