ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE | UPDATE | Elderly man Shot in the Head Dies

UPDATE – October 4, 2022. An 80-year-old Hispanic male, who was shot in the head in the early morning hours on Monday, October 3, 2022, has died as a result of his injury. The victim has been identified as Salvador Mejia Chavez, an Oxnard resident. Mr. Chavez died at approximately 1 P.M. today at the Ventura County Medical Center. The motive for the shooting is still not clear to detectives. The investigation is ongoing.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Seek Public Help On Anniversary Of Man's Murder

It's been three years since 32-year-old Richard Madera of Oxnard was standing in the front yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Merced Place when he was shot multiple times. It was 9:25 PM on the night of October 5, 2019. Madera died at the scene, leaving behind...
OXNARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Ventura teen arrested for threatening classmates, weapons found

A 14-year-old boy is in juvenile hall after he allegedly made criminal threats against his fellow students and high school on Instagram, according to the Ventura Police Department. Officers arrested the teen on Tuesday at the Foothill Technology High School campus. During the investigation, officers took several weapons into custody.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for posting an online threat directed towards Foothill Technology High School on Tuesday and confiscated several weapons during the investigation, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

80-Year-Old Oxnard Man Who Was Shot Monday Morning Has Died

Updated--The 80-year-old Oxnard man found shot in the backyard of a home early Monday morning has died. They say that Salvador Mejia Chavez died Tuesday afternoon from a gunshot wound to the head. Around 4:40 AM Monday morning there was a 9-1-1 call of a possible fall victim in the...
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Violent Crimes Unit
foxla.com

Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
VENTURA, CA
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
kclu.org

80-year-old Oxnard man dies day after being attacked

The investigation into an attack on an 80-year-old South Coast man has turned into a murder case. Paramedics were called to an Oxnard home early Monday morning by reports of an injured man in the backyard. When Salvador Chavez was taken to a hospital, it was discovered he had been shot.
CBS LA

2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor

Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. "Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Eight New Police Officers Sworn In

Chief Kelly Gordon swore in eight new police officers last week, including six academy graduates and two lateral officers. Many of these new officers are Santa Barbara County natives and come from law enforcement families. The six academy graduates completed over 40 learning modules during a 24-week training academy. Our new brothers and sisters in blue will complete a short post academy and then hit the streets with their field training officers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy