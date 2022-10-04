Read full article on original website
NEWS RELEASE | UPDATE | Elderly man Shot in the Head Dies
UPDATE – October 4, 2022. An 80-year-old Hispanic male, who was shot in the head in the early morning hours on Monday, October 3, 2022, has died as a result of his injury. The victim has been identified as Salvador Mejia Chavez, an Oxnard resident. Mr. Chavez died at approximately 1 P.M. today at the Ventura County Medical Center. The motive for the shooting is still not clear to detectives. The investigation is ongoing.
Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
Deputies respond to assault with a deadly weapon in Montecito
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon reported in Montecito.
Oxnard Police Seek Public Help On Anniversary Of Man's Murder
It's been three years since 32-year-old Richard Madera of Oxnard was standing in the front yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Merced Place when he was shot multiple times. It was 9:25 PM on the night of October 5, 2019. Madera died at the scene, leaving behind...
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting ex-wife, another man with blunt object in Thousand Oaks
A man suspected of assaulting his ex-wife and another man with a blunt object in Thousand Oaks over the weekend was arrested Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday when Thousand Oaks police responded to a local hospital regarding two people who needed medical attention after being attacked, the Ventura County Sheriff’s […]
Ventura teen arrested for threatening classmates, weapons found
A 14-year-old boy is in juvenile hall after he allegedly made criminal threats against his fellow students and high school on Instagram, according to the Ventura Police Department. Officers arrested the teen on Tuesday at the Foothill Technology High School campus. During the investigation, officers took several weapons into custody.
Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for posting an online threat directed towards Foothill Technology High School on Tuesday and confiscated several weapons during the investigation, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
80-Year-Old Oxnard Man Who Was Shot Monday Morning Has Died
Updated--The 80-year-old Oxnard man found shot in the backyard of a home early Monday morning has died. They say that Salvador Mejia Chavez died Tuesday afternoon from a gunshot wound to the head. Around 4:40 AM Monday morning there was a 9-1-1 call of a possible fall victim in the...
1 arrested after Redondo Beach hit-and-run left teen bicyclist injured
One person was arrested in connection with a Redondo Beach hit-and-run that left a teenager injured last month. The crash occurred Sept. 17 while 15-year-old Lebron Evans was riding his e-bike home with a friend. He was hit and dragged before the driver fled the scene. Video captured on a nearby a nearby home doorbell […]
Man Charged In Theft And Death Of Camarillo Shelter Dog Released From Jail
(Photo courtesy Paw Works) Updated--The Ventura County man charged in connection with the theft and death of a dog from the "Paw Works" animal rescue shelter in Camarillo is out of jail. 33-year-old Miles Berry of Newbury Park was released from jail Tuesday night after the judge reduced his bail...
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
LAPD takes pursuit suspect and passenger into custody in South L.A.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in the area of South L.A. who was suspected of assault with a deadly weapon. Sky5 was live over the scene. The slow speed chase through the streets of South L.A. came to an end, near South Vermont Avenue and West 57th […]
80-year-old Oxnard man dies day after being attacked
The investigation into an attack on an 80-year-old South Coast man has turned into a murder case. Paramedics were called to an Oxnard home early Monday morning by reports of an injured man in the backyard. When Salvador Chavez was taken to a hospital, it was discovered he had been shot.
2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor
Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. "Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26.
Santa Monica Police Department to Begin Enforcement for Vehicles Parked on Parkways
Officers will also enforce vehicles parked on driveway aprons. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will soon begin to cite vehicles illegally parked on parkways and driveway aprons. According to city officials, on November 1, 2022, the Traffic Services Division of the SMPD will begin to enforce Santa Monica Municipal...
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
Prison officials search for offender who walked away from state facility in Los Angeles
Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for a 26-year-old man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility Tuesday in Los Angeles. Jawan Richard Harris, an offender serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, departed the facility without authorization, authorities said in a news...
Video appears to show man hitting woman with fire extinguisher in unprovoked attack in West LA
A man is being sought by authorities after surveillance video appeared to show him using a fire extinguisher to attack a woman on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles.
Eight New Police Officers Sworn In
Chief Kelly Gordon swore in eight new police officers last week, including six academy graduates and two lateral officers. Many of these new officers are Santa Barbara County natives and come from law enforcement families. The six academy graduates completed over 40 learning modules during a 24-week training academy. Our new brothers and sisters in blue will complete a short post academy and then hit the streets with their field training officers.
