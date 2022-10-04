On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Bluewater Technologies Managing Partner, Scott Schoeneberger about his company’s partnership with Emagine Entertainment to turn the historic Birmingham 8 Theater into a Halloween spectacular experience for the entire month of October! Additionally, Humble Design of Detroit’s Director, Chris Tull joins the show to talk about the non-profit’s work providing housing and furniture to families in need every week, as well as their upcoming fundraiser to help provide these services to veterans in need as well! Plus, Oakland University Political Science Professor and Center for Civic Engagement Director, Dave Dulio discusses just how close (or not) the races for Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State are in Michigan at this time, as well as each major party’s efforts to promote their agenda on Michigan’s three critical ballot proposals this election cycle.

