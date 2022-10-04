Read full article on original website
Related
Commissioner Roger Goodell reveals NFL is looking to add European division
Week 4 kicked off the NFL International Series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and the UK is set to
NFL・
WFRV Local 5
Packers look to take care of business in London
The Green Bay Packers are headed over the pond to face the New York Giants early Sunday morning. But make no mistake, this is no vacation. The mission is clear. “We want the W,” was the message from the Packers locker room after Sunday’s overtime victory over New England at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is tied […]
Comments / 0