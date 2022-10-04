Read full article on original website
Ms Dot’s rice dressing: A Classic Cajun Dish for Erath High, the community
You’ve had it if you attended Erath High School between 1968 and 2000. If you bought anything from the deli at Champagne’s Supermarket in Erath between 2000 & 2017, you’ve had it. You may have grabbed a taste of it while you were at visitation for Erath High’s homecoming.
Marc Turner named 2022 Erath High Homecoming Grand Marshal
Marc Turner has been named 2022 Erath High Homecoming Grand Marshal. Homecoming is Friday, October 7, 2022. Turner will lead the parade and participate in Homecoming festivities throughout the day as an honored guest, possibly proving he cannot skip the local holiday known as Erath Homecoming after serving as the Principal of Erath High from 2013 through June of 2022.
Barbara Dianne Hagood
We are sad to let you know Barbara “Dianne” Hagood, born on April 11, 1949, passed away after her second courageous fight with cancer on September 5, 2022. Dianne lived in Abbeville, LA, she was one of five children born to the late Clifton Earl Hagood, Sr. and Mary Kitchell Hagood. Dianne is preceded in death by her uncle James R. Kitchell, Sr. (Heloise "Doll"), her aunts Isabel Kitchell, Louise Kitchell Burroughs, Bird Kitchell Speer, her siblings Clifton Earl Hagood, Jr. and Rose Mary Hagood, and her cousins Howard Speer and Rebecca “Becky” Kitchell Belaire. She will be forever remembered by her brothers Lawrence (Michelle) and William "Bill" (Debbie); her sister-in-law Judy; her #1 nephew and niece; William "Billy" and Amanda "Mandy" Hagood. Dianne will be missed by her first cousins—who were more like siblings as they grew up together—James "Paw Paw" (Marilyn) and Reed (Beth) Kitchell, along with countless other cousins and friends who were blessed to know her. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Odette Mary Marie.
Corey James Guidry
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Corey James Guidry, 44, who died Monday, October 3, 2022 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brian Marceaux, Brilan Marceaux, Tara Adams, Colby Adams, Nick Guidry, and Jacob Guidry.
Mowata, the other story
Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it....
Joyce Fontenot Istre
KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Joyce Fontenot Istre, loving mother and grandmother who passed away on October 2, 2022 at the age of 91. This date is significant because it was her 74th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband who was waiting for her in heaven. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Hilton Waits, Ronny “Blue” Zaunbrecher, Daniel Zaunbrecher, Kevin CormierJohn Wayne Fontenot and Jason Suire.
Luke Hebert
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Luke Hebert, 59, who passed away Tuesday October 4, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jim Broussard, Eric Gaspard, David Laperouse, Nicholas Hebert, Jacque Hebert, and Damien Hebert. He will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Hebert officiating the services.
Carole R. Durke
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Carole Rowell Durke, 81, who died Saturday, October 1, 2022. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Rev. Pres Riley officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Joshua Durke, Landon Meaux, Brock Clark, Brant Cabrol, Peyton Durke, Hayden Durke, and Jax Harrington. Honorary pallbearers will be Coy Durke II, Eric Durke, Brody Clark, Jacob Durke, and Drew Durke.
Assessed property values rise by $10.7 million in Vermilion Parish
Assessed property values in Vermilion Parish rose by more than $10 million in 2022, Tax Assessor Gabe Marceaux told the Vermilion Parish Police Jury during its regular meeting on Wednesday. The increase was largely due to construction in the northern part of the parish, he said. That includes more than...
