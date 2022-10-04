We are sad to let you know Barbara “Dianne” Hagood, born on April 11, 1949, passed away after her second courageous fight with cancer on September 5, 2022. Dianne lived in Abbeville, LA, she was one of five children born to the late Clifton Earl Hagood, Sr. and Mary Kitchell Hagood. Dianne is preceded in death by her uncle James R. Kitchell, Sr. (Heloise "Doll"), her aunts Isabel Kitchell, Louise Kitchell Burroughs, Bird Kitchell Speer, her siblings Clifton Earl Hagood, Jr. and Rose Mary Hagood, and her cousins Howard Speer and Rebecca “Becky” Kitchell Belaire. She will be forever remembered by her brothers Lawrence (Michelle) and William "Bill" (Debbie); her sister-in-law Judy; her #1 nephew and niece; William "Billy" and Amanda "Mandy" Hagood. Dianne will be missed by her first cousins—who were more like siblings as they grew up together—James "Paw Paw" (Marilyn) and Reed (Beth) Kitchell, along with countless other cousins and friends who were blessed to know her. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Odette Mary Marie.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO